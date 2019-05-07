Flexential Solves Complex IT Challenges by Expanding Professional Service Offerings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of network-enabled colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced it is launching a larger and more robust Flexential Professional Services portfolio. The new services, including IT infrastructure and cybersecurity consulting, are designed to help customers further reduce the complexity associated with hyperscale cloud connectivity, multi-cloud and hybrid IT deployments.

"Time to market is critical for customers, whether to address competitive pressure or respond to vulnerabilities. We've built an objective practice with more than 50 unique industry certifications to ensure our customers can accelerate their transformation journey," said Jason Carolan, Flexential Chief Innovation Officer. "The investment in Flexential Professional Services allows us to provide comprehensive solutions that span multiple technical footprints."

Building on the division's 20-year history of delivering infrastructure, IT resiliency and cybersecurity consulting services, Flexential's expanded professional services provide agnostic full design, implementation and configuration support for both the customer's Flexential footprint and their interconnected, hyperscale cloud platforms including: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or Microsoft Azure.

Flexential Professional Services portfolio focuses primarily on three areas: design and transformation, security and compliance, and managed DevOps. Data center providers typically lack project-based professional services beyond simple implementation or migration. With its capabilities, Flexential is able to architect, implement and support services across a broad range of platforms within the customer's existing data center framework.

"Partnering with Flexential Professional Services helps get things done quickly and efficiently," said Cindy Lesher, DevOps/systems administrator, Johnstone Supply. "The Flexential team really understands what it means to build the entire process. It bridges the gap between the technology and the business in a really effective way."

With more than 50 highly experienced engineers and extensive industry and vendor certifications including HITRUST, PCI QSA, CISSP, OSCP, CISA, VCP, ZCP, MCSE, RHCE, plus AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Microsoft Gold Provider, the professional services team is designed to support specialized needs ranging from cybersecurity management, compliance assessment, and penetration testing to DevOps platform support.

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

