Flexential Strengthens Growing Atlanta FinTech Market with Massive Data Center Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of hybrid IT and data center solutions, will now provide additional speed, security and services for the fast-growing financial technology (FinTech) industry with the completion of a 70,000-square-foot expansion to the company's Atlanta colocation facility. The expansion is the Atlanta region's largest this year, bringing Flexential's national data center footprint to 3.1 million square feet, and representing its continued commitment to providing secure, high-density power, and cost-effective data center solutions to customers in financial services, technology and data intensive industries.

Atlanta and the surrounding Transaction Alley are the third-largest FinTech hub in the U.S. with more than 70 percent of all credit card transactions now processed through the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to the Atlanta Small Business Network. These data-intensive companies need secure, reliable, and scalable means to gain access and transport the data without loss of connectivity. Recognizing the demand for data management and IT strategy solutions this market creates, the new Flexential expansion increases the company's capacity in Georgia to more than eight megawatts of power and a total of 175,000 sq. ft.

One of Flexential's longest standing financial services customers, Delta Community Credit Union, depends on the Alpharetta location to quickly and securely serve its nearly 400,000 members.

"As Georgia's largest credit union, we gain tremendous confidence and benefits through the geographical placement of Flexential's connected data centers, which deliver the highest level of security and reliable service for our members," Chad Jaenke, Vice President, IT Operations and Technical Support, Delta Community Credit Union said. "Every person we work with at Flexential is knowledgeable, responsive, and genuinely cares about the success of our business."

More than 120 FinTech firms are headquartered or have a significant presence in Georgia with the top ten generating an annual revenue of $72 billion. The industry is a significant driver of economic growth both locally and globally, employing 37,000 people within the state and 130,000 throughout the U.S.

"Companies are experiencing a data tsunami, with an increased need to store, process and access data securely, efficiently and strategically," said Mike Fuhrman, Chief Product Officer, Flexential. "Atlanta is a perfect example of a market with exponentially growing demand for secure, enterprise-grade, cost-effective, and resilient data management solutions. Expanding our facilities footprint and interconnectivity in vital metropolitan areas is a key component of our growth strategy. We're proud to offer our customers increased flexible and essential access to capacity in the Southeast with the confidence of security and availability."

A recent IDC Global DataSphere study predicted that the worldwide datasphere will balloon to 175 zettabytes by 2025—a truly staggering number. IDC Senior Vice President David Reinsel notes that, if stored on Blu-ray discs stacked atop one another, 175 ZB of data would reach the moon and back 23 times. IDC predicts that by 2025, the majority of this data will be stored in the core, with data center capacity increasing to match the expansion of cloud-based storage, ensuring that major data hubs like Atlanta will continue to serve as a focal point for data services in the fintech industry and beyond.

Flexential will host an Open House for its newly expanded Atlanta data center on May 21. If you are interested in learning more about the event or a data center tour, please contact info@flexential.com. For additional information about Flexential's Atlanta location, click here, or here to fly over the Flexential facility.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 394,000 members, three out-of-state branch locations and 26 branches in metro Atlanta. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to learn more about opening an account at Delta Community or follow the Credit Union on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing

Lori.staffordthomas@flexential.com

Liz Schulte

For Flexential

flexential@matternow.com

971-245-4004

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

