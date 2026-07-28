The 108 MW data center campus expands Flexential's owned footprint in the world's most attractive market for new development

DENVER, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has purchased 110 acres in Kaufman County, Texas, to build its fourth and largest facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, which recently emerged as the world's most attractive data center market amid record-low vacancy and surging demand.

Flexential to Build New Dallas-Area Data Center Campus on 110 Acres in Kaufman County

The planned 375,000-square-foot Phase 1 development, southeast of the DFW metro in Talty, has secured power to support 36 MW of capacity for wholesale and multi-tenant colocation workloads, including enterprise and high-density deployments. Site work is expected to begin in early 2027, with first customer availability in late 2028. The 110-acre campus has the potential to support three 36 MW data center buildings, for a total footprint of 108 MW, as additional phases are developed.

The acquisition comes after Cushman & Wakefield ranked Dallas the world's top data center market for development and investment conditions based on more than 20 factors, including power and land availability and construction activity. DFW's inventory had grown 43.7% year-over-year to 1,249.4 MW at the end of March, according to CBRE. Vacancy fell to an all-time low of 1.8%, and 88% of the 716.7 MW under construction was already preleased.

"Dallas has the strongest combination of demand, infrastructure, and growth potential of any data center market in the country, and the development pipeline can't keep pace," said Ryan Mallory, CEO of Flexential. "Companies are planning two and three years out and still struggle to secure the infrastructure they need. This property will let us deliver large-scale capacity designed around our customers' requirements instead of asking them to adapt to whatever happens to be available."

The Talty facility will incorporate environmentally responsible, high-efficiency power systems and closed-loop cooling architecture to reduce energy consumption per megawatt of IT load. It will be designed with a target water usage effectiveness (WUE) of zero, preserving local resources and building on Flexential's proven approach to efficient, sustainable data center design. Utility power will reach the site through a phased ramp-up to avoid potential strain on the local grid.

The data center campus will deliver colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services through the FlexAnywhere® Platform. Customers will be able to connect to Flexential's nationwide private network backbone and reach major public cloud providers, carriers, and enterprise environments, extending the low-latency connectivity and workload placement options that define the company's Dallas presence into a purpose-built, high-density environment.

Flexential's three existing data centers in the Dallas area — one downtown, one in Plano, and one in Richardson — encompass more than 459,000 square feet and 28.4 MW.

"Customer requirements in Dallas continue to evolve and expand, so we needed to find a site where we could support them not only today but eight to 10 years from now," said Matt Baumann, Vice President of Real Estate at Flexential. "The Kaufman County site gives us the opportunity to build from the ground up at the density our customers need, on a parcel with confirmed utility power and fiber access, in a market where that combination is getting harder and harder to find."

Kaufman County is the latest in a series of land acquisitions that have expanded Flexential's owned footprint across the country over the past year, joining new developments in Parker, Colorado (Denver – Parker); Hillsboro, Oregon (Portland – Hillsboro 6); and Norcross, Georgia (Atlanta – Norcross 2). The company operates more than 40 data centers with more than 380 MW of capacity online or under development across 18 U.S. markets. Earlier this month, Flexential released its 2025 ESG Report, which documents continued investment in energy efficiency, water conservation, and responsible governance practices.

To learn more about Flexential's national data center portfolio and the FlexAnywhere® Platform, visit flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in over 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100+ Gbps private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

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SOURCE Flexential