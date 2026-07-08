Annual report highlights 7.1 GWh in energy savings, ongoing commitment to water-use efficiency initiatives

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has released the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for its 2025 fiscal year. The report documents the company's continued investment in efficiency, workforce development, and governance practices designed to support responsible long-term growth.

Flexential's 2025 ESG Report Details Progress on Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure

Central to the report is the progress Flexential has made to its energy and water efficiency strategies. The company consumed 402 GWh of renewable energy across its operating footprint, completed an air handling unit retrofit program at 14 data centers that's projected to deliver 7.1 GWh in annual energy savings, and continued commissioning facilities designed to a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.4 and a water usage effectiveness (WUE) of zero. Approximately 84% of Flexential's total data center capacity is now supported by closed-loop cooling systems intended to minimize ongoing water consumption.

"Every customer we talk to is evaluating partners on how they build and operate, not just on whether they can deliver capacity," said Ryan Mallory, CEO of Flexential. "Our latest ESG report reflects years of investment in our facilities, our people, and how we run the business. Those commitments put us in position to meet the increasing demand for high-density, AI-ready infrastructure without compromising on our standards."

Additional ESG accomplishments in 2025 include:

Environmental Impact: Flexential commissioned Portland-Hillsboro 4 and remains on target for completion of Portland-Hillsboro 5 and Atlanta-Douglasville 2, which are designed to a PUE of 1.4 and a WUE of zero. The company installed side stream filtration at Las Vegas-North, projected to deliver 1.6 GWh in annual energy savings and 2.6 million gallons in annual water savings. It also completed adiabatic precooling projects at Salt Lake City-South Valley, estimated to reduce peak PUE by 10.4% and energy consumption by 250 MWh a year.





Flexential commissioned Portland-Hillsboro 4 and remains on target for completion of Portland-Hillsboro 5 and Atlanta-Douglasville 2, which are designed to a PUE of 1.4 and a WUE of zero. The company installed side stream filtration at Las Vegas-North, projected to deliver 1.6 GWh in annual energy savings and 2.6 million gallons in annual water savings. It also completed adiabatic precooling projects at Salt Lake City-South Valley, estimated to reduce peak PUE by 10.4% and energy consumption by 250 MWh a year. Social Impact: Flexential was named one of USA Today's Top Workplaces for the second consecutive year and earned recognition as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. The company promoted 16% of its workforce and continued investing in career development through partnerships with Udemy Business and LinkedIn Learning. Gallup's annual survey measured 10.2 engaged employees for every actively disengaged employee, up 386% since 2019, compared to a national average of 1.8 to 1. Flexential also introduced Employee Net Promoter Score measurement, with results exceeding the "excellent" threshold of +30 as benchmarked against leading research firms. Workforce diversity reached 43% and leadership diversity reached 40%, marking year-over-year improvement. Under its FlexCares program, the company expanded community relationships with organizations including Project Helping, A Roof Above, Kids in Need, A Precious Child, Classroom Central, and Stolen Lunches.





Flexential was named one of USA Today's Top Workplaces for the second consecutive year and earned recognition as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. The company promoted 16% of its workforce and continued investing in career development through partnerships with Udemy Business and LinkedIn Learning. Gallup's annual survey measured 10.2 engaged employees for every actively disengaged employee, up 386% since 2019, compared to a national average of 1.8 to 1. Flexential also introduced Employee Net Promoter Score measurement, with results exceeding the "excellent" threshold of +30 as benchmarked against leading research firms. Workforce diversity reached 43% and leadership diversity reached 40%, marking year-over-year improvement. Under its FlexCares program, the company expanded community relationships with organizations including Project Helping, A Roof Above, Kids in Need, A Precious Child, Classroom Central, and Stolen Lunches. Governance Impact: Flexential advanced green financing with the successful issuance of an $800 million green asset-backed securities offering aligned with the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond and Green Loan Principles. The company expanded its enterprise-wide Business Continuity Management program to address heightened customer reliance, complex technology dependencies, cyber risk, and increasingly severe weather events. Flexential continued to strengthen oversight across cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance as part of broader efforts to mature its enterprise governance practices.

The Flexential 2025 ESG report can be found here. For additional information about the Flexential approach to ESG, visit the website.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering tailored hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in over 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100 Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

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SOURCE Flexential