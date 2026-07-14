Flexential Deploys 400 Gbps Network Infrastructure to Power Next-Generation Connectivity Services

New enhancement delivers native 100 Gbps access for AI, cloud, and high-throughput workloads

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has upgraded its private network backbone to 400 Gbps across several major U.S. metro markets, enabling customers to obtain 100 Gbps access ports and speeds by expanding the capacity behind its connectivity services.

Flexential Deploys 400G Network Infrastructure to Power Next-Generation Connectivity Services

The new enhancement is part of a phased rollout that spans 15 existing Flexential data centers in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and Portland - Hillsboro, Oregon. It will further support growing demand as AI training and inference workloads, large-scale data replication, and hybrid multi-cloud architectures generate traffic volumes that strain legacy 10 Gbps environments. Customers can now expand to 100 Gbps on a single port, with burstable options that allow them to increase capacity as requirements change.

"The companies investing most aggressively in AI and cloud infrastructure are hitting capacity limits on networks that were designed for a different era," said Sam Rudek, COO of Flexential. "Our customers need to move data at scale between facilities, into cloud environments, and across regions without waiting months for provisioning or stitching together third-party connections. A 400 Gbps backbone gives them a foundation that matches the density and throughput their workloads require today and positions them for what's coming next."

The new 400 Gbps infrastructure increases the performance ceiling for connectivity services across the FlexAnywhere® Platform, including Interconnection Mesh, Data Center Interconnect, and IP Bandwidth. In these markets, Flexential Fabric customers can provision additional capacity in less than 90 minutes without traditional order tickets or extended deployment cycles.

With native 100 Gbps connectivity into major carrier hotels, customers gain direct access to dense carrier and cloud ecosystems and reduce their dependence on third-party networks. Organizations connecting to AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle can leverage dedicated throughput without traversing congested public peering points.

The upgrade will be delivered through Flexential Fabric, the company's next-generation networking solution launched in 2024. Designed to support continuous innovation, Flexential Fabric enables ongoing enhancements to virtual networking services and capabilities. As part of this launch, Flexential is introducing new services, streamlined IP migration capabilities from legacy platforms, and additional features that help clients maximize the value of increased network capacity while simplifying connectivity and operational flexibility.

This investment underscores Flexential's ongoing commitment to expanding its infrastructure footprint and supporting long-term customer growth. The company is developing new data center capacity in Atlanta, recently took ownership of two data center properties in Hillsboro, Oregon, and launched Flexential Marketplace to enable connectivity across its digital ecosystem. Additional Flexential markets will receive the 400 Gbps network upgrade early next year.

To learn more about Flexential's private network and its connectivity services, visit flexential.com/interconnection.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering tailored hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® Platform anchors our services in over 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100+ Gbps private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

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SOURCE Flexential