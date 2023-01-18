Flexera Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Cloud Cost Optimization with Its Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Solution

Flexera One scans cloud usage and costs to identify risks, discounts, and savings; automates cost optimization activities; optimizes spend; and maximizes returns on technology investments.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cloud economics industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Flexera and its flagship platform Flexera One with the 2022 Global Product Leadership Award in the global cloud economics industry. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

2022 Global Cloud Economics Product Leadership Award

Flexera One helps enterprise customers visualize their entire IT estate, including on-premises, SaaS, cloud, and containers. Flexera One mitigates risk, reduces costs and maximizes every technology investment.

According to Anisha Vinny, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, "Flexera is one of the dominant players in the Cloud Economics space, and Flexera One enables customers to visualize the entirety of their IT estate, from on-premises to SaaS, cloud, and containers."

Flexera One Cloud Cost Management, a FinOps Foundation FinOps Certified Platform, helps organizations scan cloud usage and costs to identify risks, discounts, and savings. It also presents concrete actions to optimize spend and maximize returns on technology investments. The solution enables enterprise customers to automate cost optimization activities, embedding continuous cost optimization into enterprise IT.

Flexera One's Common Bill Ingest feature set allows customers to take billing information from technically unsupported cloud providers and slice the data according to customer preference. This feature allows customers to access genuine multi-cloud reports on a single pane of glass, complete with tabular views, currency exchange, and conversion.

Flexera's automated portfolio governance feature set, with a sophisticated, fully customizable, and extensible policy engine, allows organizations to prescribe policies that can trigger actions and set cost boundaries.

Flexera One Cloud Migration and Modernization module matches business goals and associated IT priorities with the right infrastructure mix, enabling organizations to take a more strategic, long-term view to cost optimization.

Flexera's platform visualizes the interdependencies within the enterprise IT estate, exposing operational risks and helping organizations discover avenues to save cloud costs in the form of unused and underutilized servers.

The Flexera One platform draws fully customized business case scenarios, helping organizations visualize and forecast future cloud spend.

"Flexera's product line breadth drives its holistic approach to addressing cloud costs. Its strength in hybrid IT optimization, automated portfolio governance, and superior consumption intelligence makes it a partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations," added Vinny. "With its strong overall performance, Flexera earns the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in the global cloud economics industry."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

