Flexera Global grows their MuleSoft Partner Program

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexera Global, Inc. today announced its continued partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity enabling organizations to connect apps, data, and devices more rapidly and efficiently.

MuleSoft provides the leading platform for building application networks. Flexera Global's implementation expertise and industry knowledge, coupled with MuleSoft's technology, gives clients the support and tools they need to harness the rapidly growing number of apps and data sources. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation.

"Flexera has actually had a formal partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for over three years, and we have successfully delivered many MuleSoft projects with our team of certified professionals," said David Olson, chief operating officer at Flexera Global. "We are excited about the opportunity for API-led connectivity and we continue to invest and grow our partnership."

"With the explosion of disparate technologies today, connecting them all quickly and efficiently is the key to gaining a competitive edge. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, Flexera is enabling its customers to create a dynamic application network to achieve their goals and accelerate their pace of business," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at MuleSoft. "We're pleased to have Flexera in MuleSoft's partner ecosystem and look forward to continuing our working relationship to deliver significant business impact to our mutual customers."

As a MuleSoft Partner, Flexera Global helps clients address on-premises, cloud, and hybrid integration use cases with scale and ease of use.

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Established in 2010, Flexera Global has assisted more than 650 clients to overcome the challenges posed by digital disruption through a wide and continually evolving suite of consulting and technology solutions. Flexera serves a diverse range of clients across all industries including energy, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Revolutionizing businesses through solutions and strategies, Flexera is focused on Digital Transformation journeys and helping clients improve performance and increase revenue. For more information, please visit flexeraglobal.com.

