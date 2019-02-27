FlexFunds announces Intertrust as a global service provider for its innovative asset securitization program

MIAMI, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexFunds, through its innovative asset securitization program offering flexible solutions to raise capital for its customers, incorporates Intertrust as a leading provider of fiduciary services. Intertrust was selected as the specialized provider to deliver comprehensive services as a corporate, fiduciary, and expert agent in regulatory and governance processes.

The asset securitization industry captures increasingly more volume worldwide and continues to experience solid growth. According to a study conducted by S&P, the total volume of securitized assets issued in the United States was $284 billion during 2018. This represents a growth of 16% with respect to the previous year.

Intertrust has a presence in 29 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East (including the most important financial centers in the world). Among its main objectives is to safeguard the investors' interests and to serve as guarantor to each of the management parties, in compliance with the specifications set forth in the program offered by FlexFunds.

Mario Rivero, CEO of FlexFunds commented: "As a leading service provider in asset securitization for third parties, FlexFunds gives access to capital markets globally. To securitize their assets with FlexFunds, our clients must comply with strict legal and operating requirements. Intertrust's expertise has allowed us to refine our methodologies, shorten operational cycles in our issuance process, and expand our service coverage. Being at the forefront of securitization requires constant innovation, strategy, and initiative. We will continue to achieve this through our strong relationship with Intertrust."

Cliff Pearce, Intertrust's Global Capital Markets Director, said: "Intertrust has long been recognized for developing innovative approaches and working with FlexFunds is a natural fit. Intertrust is able to keep up with innovation in securitization whilst also adding value to FlexFunds' program."

With this alliance, FlexFunds further strengthens its optimal and efficient business model, offering its clients (financial institutions, hedge funds, alternative assets, and real estate developers) an investment vehicle that provides confidence and access global capital markets.

About FlexFunds

With more than US $2.5 billion in total funding and presence in the Americas, Asia and Europe, FlexFunds is a globally recognized service provider in securitization of assets for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and real estate. Through its robust and versatile asset securitization program, FlexFunds is a flexible solution for its clients to obtain funds, giving them access to global capital markets.

About Intertrust

Intertrust (Euronext: INTER) is a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 2,500 employees across 41 offices and 29 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key financial markets, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey and the Americas. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices. Visit www.intertrustgroup.com .

