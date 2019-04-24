FlexFunds Selects Deloitte to Continue its Transparency and Accountability Practices Within its Innovative Asset Securitization Program

MIAMI, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuing effort to offer a worldwide leading asset securitization program, FlexFunds has appointed Deloitte as a global service provider of external auditing services.

With more than 150 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, Deloitte has approximately 286,000 employees in 150 countries and territories, providing audit & assurance, tax, legal, risk and financial advisory and consulting services to public and private clients, spanning multiple industries. Deloitte is a world-class firm of expert business advisers, serving senior business leaders who are seeking to protect and create value in a complex, dynamic environment.

According to Mario Rivero, FlexFunds' CEO: "FlexFunds is a globally recognized service provider in securitization of assets for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and real estate. As such, engaging best in class auditing services has been always a priority. It demonstrates not only our leadership but also the emphasis we put on promoting transparency and reliability. It is a strict requirement that all our clients comply with every legal and operative obligation set forth as part of FlexFunds' asset securitization program. We are delighted to appoint Deloitte."

About FlexFunds

With more than US $2.5 billion in total funding and presence in the Americas, Asia and Europe, FlexFunds is a globally recognized service provider in securitization of assets for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and real estate. Through its robust and versatile asset securitization program, FlexFunds is a flexible solution for its clients to obtain funds, giving them access to global capital markets.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including 80 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to make their most challenging business decisions with confidence, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society.

