FlexGen and CATL Team Up to Deliver Over 200 MWh in Texas

"FlexGen continues its leadership in the Texas energy storage market with its integration services and HybridOS energy management system," says Tiger Li, head of America and Europe energy storage system business at CATL. "CATL is delighted to work with FlexGen again on these record-setting projects with Outdoor Liquid Cooling rack which is a convenient ESS solution for integrators and investors."

To date, FlexGen's HybridOS energy management system platform controls more than 260 MW and 171MWh of energy storage projects in commercial operation, with more than 202,000 hours of run time.

About FlexGen

FlexGen is the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology solutions and services provider, and first in Texas with 80% market share. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.

