FlexGen Announces Gary Cristini as Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has announced Gary Cristini as Chief Financial Officer. Cristini joins FlexGen's Leadership Team and will oversee the accounting, tax, treasury, human resources, strategic financial planning, and operational finance activities for the Durham-based energy storage solution company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to the FlexGen team. Gary's talent and experience are a perfect fit for our business and our mission to accelerate the clean energy transition. The energy storage business sits at the nexus of the future of energy and represents an unparalleled financial opportunity. Gary will be a valuable part of the team that will design and deliver the future of energy," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

Gary Cristini. Prior to joining FlexGen, Gary served as Vice President of Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer for Day & Zimmermann's Engineering, Construction, & Maintenance division. He has also served as Vice President of Finance of Day & Zimmermann's Power Services Group, the Unit Controller of Day & Zimmermann NPS®, and an Area Controller for Day & Zimmermann International, Inc. Cristini holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Joseph's University Erivan K. Haub School of Business and received his Bachelor of Science at the University of Pittsburgh College of Arts & Sciences. He has also completed the Emerging CFO: Strategic Financial Leadership Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Education and the Next Generation CFO Academies I & II at Deloitte University, Leadership Center.

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy markets. FlexGen runs a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

