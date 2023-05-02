FlexGen Celebrates Opening of Expanded Headquarters and New Remote Operations and Innovation Lab Facilities

Newly Opened Facilities Represent Industry Leading Battery Testing and Operations for Optimizing Energy Storage Asset Innovation & Performance

DURHAM, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen," or the "Company"), the leading battery energy storage solution and software technology provider, celebrated its expanded Headquarters, Remote Operations Center, and Innovation Lab at an event last night. The event brought out local leaders to honor the new clean energy jobs and leadership the expanded facilities bring to North Carolina. FlexGen is one of the fastest-growing companies in the dynamic energy storage sector. Since 2021, FlexGen has raised a quarter of a billion dollars to grow, innovate, and execute on its pipeline of projects across the country.

FlexGen's CEO Kelcy Pegler cuts the ribbon on the company's new, expanded HQ in Durham, NC. FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally.

"Our new Innovation Lab and Remote Operations Center set the industry standard and position FlexGen to lead the emergence and proliferation of battery storage. These facilities will allow us to fine-tune and control energy storage assets to maximize value," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "I'm so proud of the work the FlexGen team has done to put us in this industry-leading position–the future power grid is coming quick."

FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, control, coordination, and analytics. FlexGen has delivered and optimized a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and digital controls, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies, and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

