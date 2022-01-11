FlexGen Expands Leadership Team

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has announced Aruna Chandra as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Chandra joins FlexGen's Leadership Team and will oversee many aspects of the company including driving overall commercial success and negotiating complex commercial agreements.

Aruna Chandra is the new Executive Vice President and General Counsel of FlexGen Power Systems.

"We are thrilled to have Aruna join the FlexGen team. Aruna's talent and experience are a perfect fit for our business and our mission to speed the important and timely energy transition. Our customers are essential to the grid transition and we are proud to enable the most technically sophisticated battery storage solutions. Aruna will be a valuable part of the team that will design and deliver the future of energy with these innovative companies," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

Aruna Chandra: Aruna Chandra has 25 years of experience in legal practice and the energy industry. Prior to joining FlexGen, Chandra served as General Counsel and Vice President of Akula Energy Ventures, General Counsel of Seedco Financial Services, Vice President at EXL, and Senior Attorney at NextEra Energy. Chandra began her career in the project finance group of Chadbourne & Parke LLP. She has a BA from Haverford College, a master's degree from Columbia University's School of Public and International Affairs, and a JD from The George Washington University Law School.

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy markets. FlexGen runs a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

