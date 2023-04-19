FlexGen Expands to New Headquarters, Remote Operations and Innovation Lab Facilities

Durham Facilities Represent Industry Leading Battery Testing and Operations for Optimizing Energy Storage Asset Innovation & Performance

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), the leading energy storage digital controls and software solutions provider, has opened its expanded Headquarters, Remote Operations Center and Innovation Lab in Durham, North Carolina. The new facilities greatly expand FlexGen's ability to preconfigure, test, optimize, and virtually monitor energy storage assets to achieve peak performance in the field. FlexGen is one of the fastest growing companies in the dynamic energy storage sector. Since 2021, FlexGen has raised $250 million in two funding rounds to grow and execute on their large pipeline of projects across multiple regions.

"The energy system is changing rapidly and energy storage sits at the nexus of that change. A lot of people think energy storage works like the batteries in your flashlight, but today's energy storage hardware is advanced technology that can only be maximized with the right software, operations, and controls. Our new Battery Lab and Remote Operations Center provides us the space to stress test, experiment, virtually control and optimize batteries so that they achieve maximum performance in the field for our customers," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "When we were looking for where to expand, Durham was an easy choice. With access to the top talent in the world, the Triangle is a fantastic place to build and grow a technology company."

FlexGen will celebrate the opening with an event on May 1st. FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure reliability, resiliency and safety in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, control, coordination and analytics. FlexGen has delivered and optimized a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and digital controls, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

SOURCE FlexGen