FlexGen Opens New Remote Operations Center with 24/7 Services Including Energy Management and Monitoring

News provided by

FlexGen

22 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

Fully-Operational Durham Facility Represents Industry-Leading Operations and Maintenance LifeCycle Services for Optimizing Energy Storage Asset Performance

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen," or the "Company"), the leading battery energy storage solution and software technology provider, has opened its new Remote Operations Center in Durham, North Carolina. The Remote Operations Center ("ROC")  is now fully-operational with 24/7/365 staffing.  The ROC allows FlexGen to monitor and manage energy storage assets across the country to optimize performance via the company's LifeCycle Services. FlexGen's LifeCycle Services provide the tools, expertise and services to maintain energy storage asset's performance into the future.  FlexGen is one of the fastest-growing companies in the dynamic energy storage sector. Since 2021, FlexGen has raised a quarter of a billion dollars to grow, innovate, and execute on its pipeline of projects across the country.

"We're still very early in the evolution of energy storage performance optimization. This last summer energy storage has been put through test after test. Extreme weather has put grids across the country under extreme strain and energy storage has proved critical to keeping the grid online. Our Remote Operations Center allows us to monitor and maintain energy storage assets across the country every minute of the day, to ensure that they're ready to provide power when the grid needs it most," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, control, coordination, and analytics. FlexGen has delivered and optimized a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. 
Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and digital controls, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies, and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

SOURCE FlexGen

Also from this source

FlexGen Celebrates Opening of Expanded Headquarters and New Remote Operations and Innovation Lab Facilities

FlexGen Expands to New Headquarters, Remote Operations and Innovation Lab Facilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.