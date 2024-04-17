FLEXGEN PARTNERS WITH INFINIGEN RENEWABLES ON SOLAR+ BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IN PUERTO RICO

Project to Provide Critical Power, Grid Reliability & Flexibility

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and DURHAM, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen"), a leading battery energy storage integration and software technology provider, Infinigen Renewables, a leading solar renewables company ("Infinigen") and ArcLight Capital Partners ("ArcLight") today announced a milestone power and battery infrastructure project – a ~15 MW storage project paired with a ~32 MW Solar Project in the Yabucoa Municipality of Puerto Rico. Infinigen, a wholly owned subsidiary of a fund managed by ArcLight, is partnering with FlexGen to bring this project online.

The project will provide needed reliability and flexibility to the local grid, and with increased power from the YFN Yabucoa Solar Project. It will comply with some of the most demanding grid specifications (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority requirements) by utilizing FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform and digital controls.

"Energy storage is critical to helping Puerto Rico with extreme weather and grid reliability. The island also has some of the strictest grid requirements in the world. We are proud to have been chosen and to partner with Infinigen Renewables for this project, a leading renewables developer and operator. With their deep portfolio, resources and experience in the local market, they know more than anyone what it takes to bring projects online successfully," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

"This project expands our current fleet in Puerto Rico to over 100 MW. Coupled with our development pipeline of over 1 GW of renewable assets, it represents another step towards the strategic objective of being the leading developer and operator of solar and storage capacity in Puerto Rico," said Leslie Hufstetler, CEO of Infinigen Renewables. "We are partnering with FlexGen to help deliver renewable power, reliability and grid enhancements to the infrastructure and people of Puerto Rico where power demand is expected to continue to grow."

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system and advanced analytics platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy market. The Yabucoa Project is FlexGen's second in Puerto Rico and builds on a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets monitored by their EMS platform throughout the United States for Investor-Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for utility-scale energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software, digital controls, and advanced analytics, FlexGen delivers energy storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. FlexGen's products and services help improve the reliability and sustainability of the power grid. The company's clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, independent power producers, electric cooperatives, and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.flexgen.com.

About Infinigen Renewables

Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Infinigen Renewables is a leading renewable operator of utility-scale and commercial and industrial solar projects. Infinigen Renewables is led by a team with a wealth of global experience and a proven track record of over a decade operating in Puerto Rico. Our dedicated project development team is advancing multiple solar and battery projects across Puerto Rico, with over 1GW of nameplate capacity and is actively seeking opportunities to expand our footprint. To learn more, please visit www.infinigenrenewables.com.

About ArcLight

Founded in 2001, ArcLight is a leading middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm with strategic partnerships and investments across the power, renewables, strategic gas, battery storage, and transformative infrastructure sectors. ArcLight has a long and proven track record of investing across the electrification infrastructure value chain to help support reliability, security, and sustainable infrastructure. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,900-person asset management partner. Since 2001, ArcLight's funds have invested in infrastructure and related business with nearly $70 billion of total capitalization. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com.

SOURCE FlexGen