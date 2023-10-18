FLEXIBILITY OF VANGUARD™ BATTERY POWER ON DISPLAY AT EQUIP EXPO 2023

Vanguard debuts new motors and motor controllers and showcases diversified battery portfolio

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an electrifying slate of new Vanguard commercial battery products and solutions, Briggs & Stratton is ready to bring the power to Equip Exposition. At the show, Vanguard will be showcasing its brand-new MVG Series of motors and MC Series of motor controllers alongside an impressive mix of equipment applications powered by Vanguard batteries. Along with these exciting developments, the latest additions to the Vanguard battery lineup will also be in the Briggs & Stratton booth (#5016) during Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 18–20.

Vanguard showcases its brand-new MVG Series of motors and MC Series of motor controllers alongside an impressive mix of equipment applications powered by Vanguard batteries at the Equip Expo in Louisville.

"We are on a mission to make it easier than ever for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to incorporate battery power into their equipment offerings, because more industries are expecting and demanding reliable, clean battery power. With the launch of our own motors and motor controllers, we'll be able to offer OEMs simplified, easy-to-integrate components that deliver a full battery system solution other manufacturers can't," said David Frank, Vice President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We're excited to give Equip Exposition attendees a close-up look at the latest in battery power and show them what's possible when they choose Vanguard."

Investing in Motors and Motor Controllers

Vanguard is leading the industry in offering OEMs a complete system package with the introduction of its motors and motor controllers. Built tough and engineered with ease-of-service in mind, the MVG Series and MC Series include different power options to meet voltage needs across equipment sizes. Vanguard will have its new MVG1500, MVG2200, MVG3000 and MVG4000 motors and MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000 motor controllers in the Briggs & Stratton booth.

With the addition of these high-quality motors and motor controllers to its product lineup, Vanguard will be an even stronger source for power application across a wide variety of products. The design of the motors and motor controllers maximizes ease of integration and serviceability making it an ideal solution for compact equipment like blowers and walk-behind trowels, as well as pumps, sprayers, power rakes and more.

The Possibilities of Vanguard Power on Display

Equip Exposition attendees can check out an array of concept OEM equipment applications powered by Vanguard Commercial Battery Packs. The 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5) can be seen in action powering two concept pieces of equipment — a small walk-behind trowel and a blower. Billy Goat will also have an 18-inch electrified PLUGR® aerator on display powered by the Si1.5. Best of all, attendees get to experience for themselves the ease of swapping the Si1.5 between different pieces of equipment.

Other Vanguard-powered OEM applications that will be at the show include a BlueBird® Turf Aerator powered by an Si1.5 in booth #7024 and a Classen® Turf Rake and Classen Overseeder powered by Si1.5 Batteries in booth #20110. Visitors to the Ferris® booth (#6480D) in the outdoor demo yard will be able to test-drive an eStand On mower and a Zero Turn Mower (300e). Both pieces of equipment are powered by Vanguard Fixed Battery (Fi Series) Packs. A BlueBird Power Rake powered by the Si1.5 will also be on display in outdoor booth #7240D.

Diversified Battery Lineup

Built to bring efficiency, versatility and reliability to applications across industries, the exchangeable design of the Si1.5 Battery enables easy swapping between equipment, or equipment and charger, on the jobsite so operators can efficiently tackle the job at hand. Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, the Si1.5 Battery is now available.

Vanguard will also show off its new 24V 3.5kWh* Battery, which utilizes advanced Lithium-Ion chemistry for safer and powerful performance. By offering a battery at the 24V level, Vanguard can help simplify the integration process for existing OEM applications utilizing lead-acid batteries. With the 24V 3.5kWh* Battery, Vanguard is able to better serve the access, cleaning and construction industries by powering equipment like boom lifts, floor scrubbers, sweepers, cranes and environmental systems.

With the addition of the new batteries, Vanguard now offers an even more competitive range of battery power solutions: 1.5kWh*, 3.5kWh*, 3.8kWh*, 5kWh*, 7kWh* and 10kWh* options. To learn more about Vanguard battery solutions and see the company's latest product innovations, visit the Briggs & Stratton booth (#5016) at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, October 18–20.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

