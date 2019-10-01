Flexibility Redefined: the APx500 Flex Audio Analyzer

What is APx500 Flex? The APx500 Flex audio analyzer is Audio Precision's APx500 measurement software operating independently of an AP hardware analyzer, with licensing controlled by an APx500 Flex Key. In lieu of a purpose-built analyzer, Flex can be paired with ASIO-capable third-party audio interfaces to create a cost-effective solution for a variety of acoustic and electrical test applications. Measurement scenarios where hardware performance requirements are secondary to test system price—such as production line test of speakers, headphones and microphones—are ideal candidates for Flex. APx500 Flex allows users to leverage test development done in the R&D cycle through the ability to import project and template files developed for AP hardware analyzers, thereby reducing test development time and maintaining consistency in test methodology across the organization. APx500 Flex also makes for a powerful, portable audio measurement system for application engineers and QA technicians on the go.

APx500 Flex is being introduced in conjunction with the release of APx500 software v5.0.2, which provides improved ASIO support, including the calibration of inputs and outputs in V, Pa, and FS, automatic or manual delay compensation for compliant ASIO interfaces, and support for generator trigger, and acoustic and impedance measurements.

Configuration & Options

APx500 Flex continues the APx Series' tradition of flexibility and configurability. In its base configuration, Flex is configured for two channels and includes a core set of fundamental measurements and functionality: File Analysis, Sequence Mode, Input Signal Monitors (including FFT Monitor), Level & Gain, THD+N, Loudspeaker Product Test (including Rub & Buzz), Stepped Frequency Sweep, Pass / Fail, and Signal Acquisition measurement. Configuration options for four or eight channels are also available, along with a trio of Flex Packs that each offer different groups of more advanced measurements. Perceptual audio measurements—including ABC-MRT and POLQA—can likewise be used with Flex. Finally, for the user that needs the base configuration plus just one more measurement, APx500 Flex has an à la carte menu of measurements from which to choose.

3rd Party Interfaces & APx500 Flex Compatibility

Any ASIO-enabled audio interface should suffice with APx500 Flex. However, AP has verified the compatibility of three different audio interfaces—the RME Fireface UC, Lynx Aurora (n), and Lynx E22—and configuration templates for these devices are included in APx500 software v5.0.2. Each of these verified compatible interfaces offer quality analog I/O (<90 dB THD+N, 192 kHz SR) and stable drivers with consistent delay. Please contact the manufacturers, or their authorized resellers, for more information.

What About AP Hardware?

APx500 Flex paired with an ASIO-capable audio interface is an ideal test system for applications where cost sensitivity intersects lower performance requirements (e.g., ~90 dB THD+N and <10 Vrms maximum input level). For more demanding applications, where "demanding" can include challenging performance specifications, calibrated hardware, high-reliability requirements, digital I/O options such as PDM, and unique, hardware-dependent measurements like jitter, APx500 B Series audio analyzers remain the best choice for developers, design engineers and test technicians everywhere.

"Delivering configurability and flexibility, both in hardware and software, to our customers has been core theme of our APx Series analyzers since their introduction," stated Mike Flaherty, Audio Precision Chief Executive Officer. "The APx500 Flex audio analyzer demonstrates that mindset is alive and well as we bring the power and versatility of our measurement software to price-sensitive applications around the globe."

The APx500 Flex audio analyzer is available now, with the two-channel base configuration retailing for US $3,000. Release 5.0.2 is also available for download by APx B Series or Legacy analyzer users with a valid 5.0 license and is compatible with all analyzers in the APx500 Series (Note: an APx KeyBox is required to run v5.0 on Legacy APx analyzers). As with all other new APx analyzers, APx500 Flex ships with version 5.0 software and one year of software maintenance, effectively licensing that Flex Key for APx version 6.0 when it is released, as well as any minor releases that occur between versions 5.0 and 6.0.

Audio Precision (AP) is a recognized world leader in electronic audio and electro-acoustic test instrumentation. Since 1984, AP's analyzers have helped engineers to design and manufacture innovative solutions ranging from semiconductor devices to consumer, automotive, and professional audio products. For more information, visit http://www.ap.com/.

