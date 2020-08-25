Flexibility, Speed Enabling Actifio to Help in Pursuit of COVID-19 Treatments

WALTHAM, Mass. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Data Systems, Inc. , a leader in automated pharmacy procurement, utilization management, and 340B compliance, and its Agilum division have partnered with Actifio , the pioneer of copy data management, to provide near-immediate virtual database access to use existing data for in-depth analytics and what-if COVID-19 testing.

Sentry Data Systems provides healthcare organizations with data for healthcare analytics. For Sentry's Agilum division, speed and flexibility became even more urgent with the onset of COVID-19. Sentry needed a solution that could efficiently handle massive databases and accelerate the process of providing data and analytics to its hundreds of clients.

Kim Jacques, CIO, Sentry Data Systems, said, "We need to get data into the hands of our clients -- fast. We're working closely with the federal government on real-time COVID-19 data, telling them which drugs are working, which drugs are not working, with the length of hospital stays and mortality rates. Thanks to Actifio, we are able to get the data into the government's hands immediately to inform their decisions, leading to the development of more effective treatments."

Working with Actifio to architect and implement a solution that incorporates existing Exadata infrastructure with Pure Storage and Oracle Data Guard to create virtual database copies, Sentry can now provide its clients access to individual test data "sandboxes" in less than 30 minutes -- greatly reduced from the week-long waits imposed by the incumbent system.

"As digital transformation pushes more data use cases, we have opened the door to provide data for purposes beyond our traditional business model," said Jacques. "Support for COVID-19 research and analytics is certainly the most satisfying example of how we can make a difference."

Speed and storage challenges were already central to Sentry's search for a new database management solution, but the advent of COVID-19 added an extraordinary new dimension to the value of Sentry's data, especially in terms of speed. The objective was to separate customer analytics from the production database, provide "sandbox" access, and do so very quickly. In addition to maintaining compliance with government drug regulations, pandemic drug efficacy became a new dimension of Sentry's work. With Actifio, Sentry is now able to create virtual database copies that can be shared rapidly.

Actifio assists Sentry and its Agilum division by creating virtual database copies to be captured and shared rapidly. Data and analytics around COVID-19 patient care are made available to the federal government and other researchers. The rapid data access has proven to be enormously helpful in the search for treatments.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

About Sentry Data Systems

Sentry Data Systems, Inc. is a pioneer in providing technology solutions that help healthcare providers address their three biggest challenges: reducing total cost of care, managing compliance, and producing better quality. Thousands of hospitals and care locations across the country rely on Sentry's integrated platform for their solutions, which provide decision support for millions of unique patients and have helped hospital systems and IDNs realize billions of dollars in documented savings.

