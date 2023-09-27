Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Market Thrives on Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure and Smart Grid Implementations

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems was valued at approximately US$1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around US$1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

FACT systems refer to technologies and equipment used in electrical power systems to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and stability of power transmission and distribution.

Segmentation by System Type

Shunt Segment : This segment, which is a type of FACT system, is projected to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period and reach a market size of US$1.5 billion by 2030. Shunt FACT systems play a significant role in maintaining voltage stability and improving power quality in electrical grids.

: This segment, which is a type of FACT system, is projected to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period and reach a market size of by 2030. Shunt FACT systems play a significant role in maintaining voltage stability and improving power quality in electrical grids. Series Segment: The series FACT system segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next eight years. Series FACT systems are essential for controlling the flow of power within electrical networks, especially in high-voltage transmission lines.

Regional Market Insights

United States : The FACT Systems market in the United States was estimated at US$238.1 million in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to see steady growth, driven by a need for grid reliability and efficiency improvements.

: The FACT Systems market in was estimated at in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to see steady growth, driven by a need for grid reliability and efficiency improvements. China : China is forecasted to experience significant growth in the FACT Systems market, with a projected market size of US$276 million by 2030. This growth is supported by China's robust economic activity and the development of its electrical grid infrastructure.

: is forecasted to experience significant growth in the FACT Systems market, with a projected market size of by 2030. This growth is supported by robust economic activity and the development of its electrical grid infrastructure. Japan : Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, with its investment in FACT Systems aimed at enhancing the stability and reliability of its power transmission networks.

: is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, with its investment in FACT Systems aimed at enhancing the stability and reliability of its power transmission networks. Canada : Canada's FACT Systems market is also set to grow, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.4%. The country's focus on renewable energy and grid modernization is contributing to this growth.

: FACT Systems market is also set to grow, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.4%. The country's focus on renewable energy and grid modernization is contributing to this growth. Germany : In Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.6%. The country's advanced electrical infrastructure and commitment to renewable energy are driving investments in FACT Systems.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global FACT Systems market include:

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

S&C Electric Company

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)

American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP)

GE Grid Solutions

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd.

Trench Austria GmbH

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

JEMA Energy SA

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

The global FACT Systems market is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for reliable and efficient power transmission and distribution solutions. FACT Systems play a crucial role in maintaining the stability of electrical grids and ensuring the quality of power supply. With investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and the expansion of electrical infrastructure, the market is expected to see significant growth in various regions, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany. This growth presents opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the industry.

