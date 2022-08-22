Flexible Batteries Market size worth $ 3133.63 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 29.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Flexible Batteries Market has witnessed strong growth owing to the growing battery demand by electronic manufacturers, improving the production capacities of manufacturing organizations and assembly sites in different parts of the world.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Flexible Batteries Market" By Type (Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery), By Chargeability (Rechargeable Battery, Single-Use Battery), By Application (Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Flexible Batteries Market size was valued at USD 406.76 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3133.63 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.08% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Flexible Batteries Market Overview

Several efforts are created to adapt ancient batteries like zinc-carbon and lithium-ion, whereas novel materials like those supported by nanoparticle systems are being championed for flexible battery and supercapacitor electrodes. There are, as an example, initiatives currently to enhance flexible lithium-ion batteries. Another improvement is the paper-thin flexible self-recharging battery, which mixes a skinny-film organic photovoltaic cell with a passing thin and astonishingly flexible lithium-polymer battery.

Globally, there's a rising want for mobile attention instrumentation and wireless attention observation devices. These gadgets need lasting energy sources, leading to a large market chance for skinny and flexible Li batteries. The wearable industry is seeing a rise in the variety of recent product releases and advances. These gadgets want a high degree of ability and lightweight batteries to produce continuous power delivery. throughout the projected amount, these factors are expected to fuel market enlargement.

Key Developments

May 2019 : Ultralife Corporation acquired Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE), an advanced battery solutions provider, in a deal worth USD 25 million . This acquisition enhanced the extensive portfolio of batteries and charger technologies of Ultralife Corporation and expanded its technical expertise to new industry segments.

Key Players

The major players in the market are LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Enfucell OY Ltd., Ultralife Corp., Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Brightvolt Inc., Panasonic Corp., NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Flexible Batteries Market On the basis of Type, Chargeability, Application, and Geography.

Flexible Batteries Market, By Type

Thin-Film Battery



Printed Battery



Curved Battery



Other Types

Flexible Batteries Market, By Chargeability

Rechargeable Battery



Single-Use Battery

Flexible Batteries Market, By Application

Medical Devices



Consumer Electronics



Smart Packaging



Smart Cards (E-Cards)



Wearable Devices



Entertainment



Wireless Communication



Other Applications

Flexible Batteries Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

