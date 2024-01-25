Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2024 - Market Forecast to Surpass US$163.9 Billion in 2024, with Strong Revenue Growth to 2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market is forecast to surpass US$163.9 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Drivers and Opportunities in the Evolving Landscape of the Flexible Converted Plastic Packaging Market

The flexible converted plastic packaging market is witnessing a dynamic surge propelled by diverse and compelling factors. Firstly, an escalating emphasis on sustainability is urging manufacturers to pioneer the development of eco-friendly packaging materials, exemplified by recyclable and biodegradable plastics.

As consumer awareness and regulatory pressures converge towards eco-conscious alternatives, this transformative shift creates a profound growth opportunity for the market. Secondly, the exponential growth of the e-commerce sector has triggered an upswing in demand for packaging solutions adept at safeguarding products during shipping while enhancing the overall unboxing experience. The imperative for durable and visually appealing packaging materials unfurls novel pathways for market expansion.

Rising Price of Raw Material Restrain Market Growth

The escalating prices of raw materials in the flexible converted plastic packaging market present a significant restraining factor that impacts various facets of the industry. As the foundation of plastic packaging, raw materials such as petroleum-derived plastics (e.g., polyethylene and polypropylene) are inherently sensitive to fluctuations in global oil prices. This sensitivity poses a dual challenge for both manufacturers and consumers of plastic packaging. The first consequence of rising raw material prices is the increased production cost for plastic packaging. Manufacturers incur higher expenses in sourcing, processing, and converting raw materials into finished products. These elevated costs are often passed on to consumers, making plastic packaging less cost-competitive, especially in markets with tight profit margins.

Market Segment by Printing Technology

Flexography Technology

Rotogravure Technology

Digital Printing Technology

Market Segment by End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Other Industry

Market Segment by Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Materials

Market Segment by Type

Pouches

Bags

Wraps

Films

Sachets

Other Type

Amcor plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Group

Huhtamaki Oyj

Innovia Films

Mondi plc

Novolex Holdings Inc.

Polytex Environmental Inks

Printpack

Pro Ampac LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

