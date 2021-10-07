Flexible Data Centers Can Reduce Grid Carbon Emissions In Texas, A White Paper Highlights

Flexible data centers can reduce grid carbon emissions, increasing renewable energy growth, notes paper from Lancium. Tweet this

The paper's analysis concluded that:

Adding data center load to electrical grids incentivizes more wind and solar power to be built than a base case of no flexible data centers.

Operating flexible data centers that can rapidly vary their load can result in a net-reduction of carbon emissions.

Higher levels of flexible demand response results in a lower probability of the grid reaching critical levels of reserves that would require firm load shed (i.e., blackouts).

Siting such centers in power-congested locations with historically depressed prices can decrease congestion and the need to build new transmission capacity, reducing overall system costs.

Net CO2 reduction could exceed four million tons per annum by 2030.

"The paper outlines the case that large-scale solutions are required to enable the continued growth of renewable energy," said Lancium Chief Executive Officer, Michael McNamara. "Lancium Controllable Load Resources (CLRs) act like large power stations in reverse by absorbing abundant renewable energy, while simultaneously providing grid ancillary services. This paper shows that such an approach can reduce costs, enable the growth of renewable energy, provide low-cost power, and have an impact on climate change."

The methodology used 2018 as a baseline year for the grid optimization analysis. Baseline year data included spatial load and renewable generation profiles, since the same meteorological conditions that drive renewable generation also impact load. All data used in this analysis are based on public ERCOT reports.

About Lancium

Lancium™ is a technology company creating software and intellectual property solutions that enable more renewable energy on the grid. Lancium's products include Lancium Smart Response™ for rapid server power management, and Lancium Compute™, a platform for high throughput computing applications. Lancium's solutions help ensure that renewable energy can power our future. Lancium has numerous issued and pending patents. For more information, visit www.lancium.com , and follow Lancium on Twitter and LinkedIn .

LANCIUM, LANCIUM SMART RESPONSE, and LANCIUM COMPUTE are trademarks of Lancium, LLC.

