Flexible, Efficient Access to Workers Compensation Information and Products: NCCI Launches "Plug In & Power Up"

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has announced the launch of its Plug In & Power Up initiative. The effort streamlines customer access to a broad range of NCCI's services and tools. The series of new products and enhancements allows customers to access workers compensation data and information in powerful new ways that also flexibly respond to their preferences.

Bill Donnell, President and CEO, NCCI

"NCCI is committed to helping workers compensation professionals 'power up' their decision-making by plugging into the industry's most comprehensive data and information tool set," said Bill Donnell, NCCI's president and CEO. "This initiative gives our stakeholders greater flexibility, allowing them to connect with us in the way most convenient for them."

The Plug In & Power Up initiative adds many new and enhanced product offerings to the NCCI suite of analytical and risk-specific tools in 2018. Among the new features, customers can:

Access the most current aggregated information tool in the industry to analyze data against industry trends

Use new "server-to-server" connections to access risk-specific information

Generate and analyze their own retrospectively rated policy-specific results

Use a single interface to access comprehensive classification codes and descriptions

Visit ncci.com for the latest on these enhanced Plug In & Power Up products and the new ways to access valuable industry information.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Media Contact

Dean W. Dimke

Marketing Communications Director

561-893-1034

dean_dimke@ncci.com

