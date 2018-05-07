Flexible Foam: Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of this study includes a discussion of current and upcoming trends in flexible foam.Raw material analysis, product lifecycle analysis and the competitive landscape are also explored within the scope of this study.



Efforts to understand demand and supply market trends and track the market's growth potential are also included in the scope of this study.



Flexible foam form factors examined include slabstock and molded (integral skin form is also considered under this segment). No other flexible foam form factor is considered within the scope of this report.



Flexible foam types include polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene as well as silicone, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), melamine and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). No other flexible foam type is considered within the scope of this report.



Flexible foam applications include furniture and bedding, automotive/aerospace/marine (included under transportation), packaging and manufacturing as well as insulation, apparel production and scientific research in chemical and aerospace sectors. No other flexible foam application is considered within the scope of this report.



There are many end users for flexible foam products: Transportation, construction/infrastructure, consumer goods, furnishings and medical along with textiles, scientific research and insulation product manufacturing for the transportation sector. No other end users are considered within the scope of this report.



Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.Kilotons are used as base units for calculating volume metrics.



One Kiloton (KT) is equivalent to 1,000,000 kilograms.



Report Includes:

- 163 tables

- An overview of the global market for flexible foam within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Segmentation of the global market by form factor, type, applications, end user, and geographical region

- Analysis of raw material and product life cycle

- A look into demand as well as supply-side market trends

- Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Armacell International S.A., BASF SE, DOW Chemical Co., Mitsui Chemicals and Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.



Summary

The global flexible foam market was valued at REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to increase to REDACTED by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.By volume, this market was valued at REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to increase to REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED.



In thisreport, the global flexible foam market has been segmented by form factor, type, application, end userand region.



By form factor, the flexible foam market has been bifurcated into slabstock and molded.By type, the market has been segmented into polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene as well as silicone, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), melamine and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF).



In terms of application, the market is segmented into furniture and bedding, automotive/aerospace/marine (under transportation), packaging and manufacturing as well as insulation, apparel production and research. By end user, the market is divided into transportation, construction/infrastructure, consumer goods, furnishings and medical along with textiles, scientific research and insulation product manufacturing for the transportation sector.



In North America, the flexible foam market has reached its maturity stage due to stagnancy in product innovation and early adaptation flexible foam in the furnishings and automotive sectors.The flexible foam industry began in North America much earlier as compared to other regions.



Due to this long presence, most of the possible applications of flexible foam have already been introduced in North America.Owing to this factor, the scope of innovation in terms of flexible foam applications in North America have become limited.



However, growing housing demand and annual vehicle sales are expected to expand the flexible foam market in this region. In Europe, market growth has stagnated due

to the decrease in domestic demand due to an economic downturn in several countries and slow development in the manufacturing sector. Growth of the manufacturing sector in many countries in Europe has been comparatively slow for last couple of years owing to volatile economic conditions and raw material price rises. Such stagnant conditions in the European manufacturing sector has hampered the growth potential of the flexible foam market in this region. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for flexible foam in many industries including automotive, furnishings and medical among others. In the

Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, growing demand in infrastructure, furnishings and automotive is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Economic recession and poor performance by the manufacturing sector have negatively impacted the market's growth in South America.



Increasing demand for viscoelastic or memory foam in mattress and bedding products is driving market growth in both developed and developing economies.Growing concerns about safety and comfort are also driving the demand for flexible foam in the automotive industry.



These factors are expected to steer this market toward a stable growth rate during the forecast period.



Major players in the flexible foam market include Recticel (Belgium), INOAC Corp. (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Vita Cellular Foams Ltd. (The U.K), Carpenter Co. (The U.S.), The Woodbridge Group (Canada) and Orsa S.r.l. (Italy).



