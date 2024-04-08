Flexible Foam Market size is set to grow by USD 18.75 bn from 2024-2028,growth in bedding and furniture industry boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible foam market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.75 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.61% during the forecast period. The flexible foam market caters to the rising demand for comfort in bedding and furnishings. Superior comfort and support from products like mattresses, pillows, and cushions made of flexible foam materials, such as PU, PE, PP, and EVA, drive market growth. Innovative designs in furniture and consumer goods sectors benefit from the versatility of these foams. Consumers seek personalized solutions for sleep and relaxation. Applications include transportation, packaging, construction, and protective gear.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Foam Market 2024-2028

Flexible Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled American Excelsior Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Greiner AG, Huntsman International LLC, INOAC Corp., Kaneka Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., ORSA foam Spa, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., Technomak, Ube Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, Zotefoams plc, FXI, Recticel NV, and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

Segment Overview

This flexible foam market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Furnishings, Transportation, Packaging, Others) Type (Polyurethane flexible foams, Polyethylene flexible foams, Polypropylene flexible foams, Others) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Application

The Flexible Foam Market encompasses various types of foams, including Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), with PU foam being the largest category. These foams are renowned for their shock absorption properties and are extensively used in protective gear, such as helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads, as well as body armor. In the consumer goods sector, flexible foams serve as cushioning materials in beds, mattresses, chairs, garden furniture pillows, carpet cushions, and automobile parts, including seats, armrests, and headrests. Additionally, they are utilized in transportation, packaging, construction, and various industries, such as gym mats, yoga mats, exercise mats, floatation devices, pool noodles, water toys, and camping equipment. Blowing agents are employed in the production process to create the foam's cellular structure. Overall, the market for flexible foams continues to grow due to increasing demand from various industries during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The flexible foam market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for bedding and furnishings, driven by population expansion. Flexible foams, including PU, PE, PP, and EVA, serve various purposes such as shock absorption in protective gear like helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads, body armor, and gym mats. In the consumer goods sector, they are used as cushioning materials in beds, mattresses, chairs, garden furniture pillows, carpet cushions, and automobile parts like seats, armrests, and headrests. Additionally, flexible foams are employed in transportation and packaging industries, insulation for energy-efficient buildings, and as floatation devices, pool noodles, and water toys. Blowing agents are utilized in the production process to create the foam's cellular structure. Overall, the versatility of flexible foams makes them an essential component in numerous industries.

The global flexible foam market is witnessing growth as major vendors, including Sekisui Chemical and BASF SE, expand production capacity through plant investments and new product launches. Applications span shock absorption, protective gear, transportation, construction, consumer goods, and furniture, utilizing various foam types like PU, PE, PP, EVA, and extruded polystyrene.

The flexible foam market is facing pressure from alternative materials like natural fibers, bio-based polymers, and recycled materials. Stricter environmental regulations and consumer preferences for eco-friendly options are driving this shift. Key industries using flexible foam, such as furniture, automotive, and packaging, are exploring renewable resources, bio-based polyols, and isocyanates for reduced carbon emissions and improved sustainability. Technological advancements focus on elasticity, thermal insulation, and acoustic insulation properties.

Research Analysis

The Flexible Foam Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including beds, mattresses, chairs, garden furniture pillows, carpet cushions, automobile parts, seats, armrests, and headrests. This segment primarily relies on Polyurethane, a versatile polymer derived from Polyols and Isocyanates. Flexible foam's lightweight and durable nature makes it an ideal cushioning material for various furniture and bedding products. In the automotive industry, it serves as a crucial component in seats and armrests, enhancing comfort while ensuring fuel efficiency. Additionally, it finds extensive use as a shock absorber in various industries, including packaging, further expanding its market reach.

Market Research Overview

The Flexible Foam Market is a significant segment in the materials industry, characterized by the production and distribution of flexible foam products. These materials are used in various applications, including automotive, construction, and upholstery. The flexible foam market consists of carpets, chairs, mats, and other materials that offer cushioning and insulation. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for comfort and convenience in residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is expected to boost the market's growth. The use of advanced technologies, such as polyurethane and polyol, in the production of flexible foam is also contributing to the market's expansion. The market is competitive, with key players including BASF, Dow, and Invista. The future of the flexible foam market looks promising, with continued innovation and growth expected in the coming years.

