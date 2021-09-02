Flexible Foam Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.28% | High Demand From Emerging Economies to Upheave Growth in Specialty Chemicals Industry
The flexible foam market is set to grow by $ 11.49 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population, and the increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Flexible Foam Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Furnishings
- Transportation
- Packaging
- Others
- Type
- Polyurethane Flexible Foams
- Polyethylene Flexible Foams
- Polypropylene Flexible Foams
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the flexible foam market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Flexible Foam Market size
- Flexible Foam Market trends
- Flexible Foam Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the high demand from emerging economies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness of eco-friendly products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flexible foam market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible foam market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flexible foam market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flexible foam market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible foam market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Polyurethane flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyethylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polypropylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Huntsman Corp.
- JSP Corp.
- Recticel NV
- Rogers Corp.
- Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- Zotefoams Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
