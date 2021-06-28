Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America to grow by $ 4.13 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

The report on the flexible food packaging market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the lower cost of production and less plastic waste than rigid packaging, the increasing consumer preference for packaged food, and the growing demand for high-barrier packaging films.

The flexible food packaging market in North America analysis includes material and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing consumer preference for packaged food and the growing demand for high-barrier packaging films as the prime reasons driving the flexible food packaging market in North America growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flexible food packaging market in North America covers the following areas:

Flexible Food Packaging Market In North America Sizing

Flexible Food Packaging Market In North America Forecast

Flexible Food Packaging Market In North America Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp.

Mondi Group

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

Reynolds Group Products Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the food industry

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

