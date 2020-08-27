Flexible Garden Hoses Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible garden hoses market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. A globally increasing number of families involved in lawn and gardening activities is likely to generate significant demand for gardening supplies, such as flexible garden hose, over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The conventional hoses product segment held the largest share of 62.7% in 2019

By performance, the medium-duty hoses segment accounted for the largest share of 45.3% in 2019

The offline distribution channel segment was valued at USD 822.8 million in 2019

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a revenue-based CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Flexible Garden Hoses Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Conventional, Soaker, Sprinkler, Expandable), By Performance, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flexible-garden-hoses-market

Private garden or garden in a community has many direct benefits to residents, but an auxiliary benefit of having such a naturalized landmark in the household or community. Gardening has also emerged in recent years as a scientifically proven stress reliever. There is also much attention to home gardens as a strategy to enhance household food security and nutrition. The rising number of people involved in growing organic food in their garden, especially in developed countries, is likely to create demand for gardening supplies, such as flexible garden hoses, in the coming years.

In response to COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing, several local governments are encouraging people to involve in gardening and other home projects. For instance, in April 2020, Mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement regarding community gardens and covid-19. In response to Covid-19, the mayor suggested people engage in vegetable gardening, both on private land and in community gardens, as it can be a healthy outdoor activity and is a necessary source of food for many gardeners amid the pandemic. These scenarios are likely to propel the demand for gardening supplies, such as flexible garden hose, in the coming years.

By product type, the conventional hoses segment is projected to remain at the forefront in terms of share and is projected to register a notable growth rate over the forecast period. High penetration of this product is attributed to its daily usability for gardening activities. The soaker hoses are projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. It is known to reduce water waste by delivering the water right to the roots of fruits and vegetables.

The offline distribution channel is foreseen to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. Several consumers prefer to buy the flexible garden hose from these stores as they can check product physically, compare them on the basis of price and quality, and can get technical assistance from skilled staff, which help them to make an informed choice. These factors are foreseen to fuel segment growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Growth of this regional market is attributed to growing consumers' awareness regarding gardening and home improvement activities, coupled with budding support from the government. This, in turn, is likely to generate demand for flexible garden hose.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flexible garden hoses market based on product, performance, distribution channel, and region:

Flexible Garden Hoses Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Conventional

Soaker

Sprinkler

Expandable

Others

Flexible Garden Hoses Performance Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy & Super Heavy-duty

Flexible Garden Hoses Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline

Online

Flexible Garden Hoses Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

Germany



The U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

List of Key Players of Flexible Garden Hoses Market

Craftsman

Legacy Manufacturing Co.

Water Right Inc.

Melnor

Gilmour

Teknor Apex Company

Briggs & Stratton

Terraflex

Swan Products, LLC

Flexon Industries

Find more research reports on Homecare & Decor Industry, by Grand View Research:

Home Textiles Market – The global home textiles market size was valued at USD 94.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.01% from 2019 to 2025.

The global home textiles market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.01% from 2019 to 2025. Smokehouse Market – The global smokehouse market size was valued at USD 131.7 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

The global smokehouse market size was valued at in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period. Pet Care Market – The global pet care market size was estimated at USD 131.70 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.