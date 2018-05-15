Flexible Glass Market Size, Share, Leading Player Updates and Industry Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global flexible glass market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come. In the era of technology, film and packaging industry also gains a technological leverage. Nanotechnology consistently engages the use of some active material onto a substrate at a higher temperature within a vacuum. Flexible glass is thus a significant substrate owing to its chemical characteristics and other features coupled with the maturation of glass industry at a rapid rate. Further, with the analysis determining the need for substrates for nanotechnology comprising solar panels and thin film batteries and in turn the rising number of solar panels and solar installations adds to the commercial significance of flexible glass industry.

On the other hand, the need for renewable sources of energy replacing the use of fossil fuels in electrical substations also contributes towards the significance of the global market. Market driving factors responsible for the growth of flexible glass market include rise in use of solar panels, rise in use of LCD TV's, rise in number of thin film batteries and growing use of semiconductors and other components. Moreover, the need for alternative resources, mainly the solar energy and substations contribute to the market growth in the estimated period.

Based on types, the flexible glass market is segmented into 0.1mm and 0.05mm. Based on application, the flexible glass market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, photovaltics, fingerprint sensor, display touch & cover, IC packaging, camera module and electronics. Based on market, the flexible glass market is segmented into semiconductor, opto-electronic and consumer electronics. Geographically, the flexible glass market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan and India. China and Japan anticipated in a significant CAGR growth in the estimated period owing to dominance of semiconductor industry. Europe and America also contributed to the market growth owing to scientific dominance of nanotechnology.

The key players in the flexible glass market include Corning Inc, Nippon Electric, Asahi Glass Co, Schott AG, Buhler, Nanogate, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, AdMa Innovations, Abrisa Technologies, LiSEC Group, Tokyo Electron, Surfix, Nanomech, P2I Ltd, CIMA Nanotech, Nanovere Technologies, Integran Technologies and Nanofilm.

This report studies Flexible Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• Corning Inc.

• Nippon Electric

• Buhler

• Nanogate

• Nanophase Technologies Corporation

• AdMat Innovations

• Surfix

• Nanomech

• CIMA Nanotech

• P2I Ltd

• Nanovere Technologies

• Integran Technologies

• Nanofilm

By types, the market can be split into

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

By Application, the market can be split into

• Display Marker

• PV Market

• OLED Market

• Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

