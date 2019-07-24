Flexible Hybrid Electronics: R&D Portfolio and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Unlike conventional electronics that comprise rigid components, flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) is a new category of electronics enabling compact and flexible electronics. Enabling high density integration of components with advanced manufacturing techniques, FHE has potential to be cheaper than conventional electronics with advancing research in material science and manufacturing technologies.



Early developers of FHE-relevant technologies are poised to achieve competitive advantages over their peers and have more potential for added revenue streams by licensing proprietary technologies.



This technology and innovation research service discusses R&D portfolio areas and the various challenges for manufacturing and commercialization of FHE and R&D strategies. The research service also discusses various

R&D initiatives of stakeholders and growth opportunities.



Key questions addressed in the research service include:

What is the significance of FHE technology?

What are key R&D portfolio areas?

Which are the industries poised to be impacted by FHE in the near term?

What are the key innovation areas of FHE?

What is the patent and funding scenario in the FHE space?

What types of strategies do stakeholders need to undertake to strengthen technologies?

What are the key takeaways from the emerging categories of the electronics industry?



