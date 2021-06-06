Flexible LED Sheet and Cuttable LED Sheet
MAX illumination
Jun 06, 2021, 17:38 ET
WEIHAI, China, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible led sheet can be cut in different shape and size along the printed cutting lines. The customizable led sheets are perfect for lighting projects because they're thin, uniform light and cuttable features. It's perfect for a variety of applications including onyx stone, fabric, signage, backlit and OEM. In addition, the led sheet can also be folded over edges or wrapped around columns.
Features of LED Sheet
- Ultra-thin flexible led sheet
- Cuttable led sheet
- Dimmable
- 24 Volt DC and 12 Volt DC– Constant Voltage
- 12 quick connections per sheet
- High CRI
- 120 LM/W
- Sheet Size-500 × 240 mm and 480 × 240 mm
- Single color, RGB+CCT or RGBW etc.
- 50,000 working hours
- Beam Angle 120 Degree
