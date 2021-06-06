Flexible LED Sheet and Cuttable LED Sheet

WEIHAI, China, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible led sheet can be cut in different shape and size along the printed cutting lines. The customizable led sheets are perfect for lighting projects because they're thin, uniform light and cuttable features. It's perfect for a variety of applications including onyx stone, fabric, signage, backlit and OEM. In addition, the led sheet can also be folded over edges or wrapped around columns.

Features of LED Sheet

Ultra-thin flexible led sheet

Cuttable led sheet

Dimmable

24 Volt DC and 12 Volt DC– Constant Voltage

12 quick connections per sheet

High CRI

120 LM/W

Sheet Size-500 × 240 mm and 480 × 240 mm

Single color, RGB+CCT or RGBW etc.

50,000 working hours

Beam Angle 120 Degree

