Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 billion | Growing Demand for MAP in Flexible Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope

The flexible lid stock packaging market report covers the following areas:

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging is driving the flexible lid stock packaging market growth. MAP is a fine blend of atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide in a high-barrier package. It helps in maintaining the nutritional and visual appeal of the food and extending shelf life without using chemical preservatives. It also reduces the aging process of the product and prevents loss of taste, color, and other types of deterioration. MAP helps reduce the product rotation cycle and restocking and, in turn, the labor cost. Such advantages of MAP will drive the flexible lid stock packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging wastes is challenging the flexible lid stock packaging market growth. Packaging vendors are coming up with innovative solutions to reduce the cost of packaging as well as the packaging waste. For instance, DuPont introduced DuPont Surlyn ionomer resin in 2015, a paper-based pouch for processed food, which can be used to create a layer and is one-third the size of other polyethylene layers. This lowers packaging costs and packaging waste. Hence, such types of innovations in paper packaging, as well as increasing government regulations on waste reduction are expected to hinder the global flexible lid stock packaging market during the forecast period.

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Food



Pharmaceutical



Personal Care



Beverage

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Toray Industries Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging such as Primera Blister Lidding for healthcare applications.

The company offers flexible lid stock packaging such as Primera Blister Lidding for healthcare applications. Berry Global Inc. - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging, which can be purchased independently or paired with any beverage cups, containers, pots or tubs.

The company offers flexible lid stock packaging, which can be purchased independently or paired with any beverage cups, containers, pots or tubs. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging named Aluminum Lid for applications such as processed food and pet care.

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible lid stock packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible lid stock packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible lid stock packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible lid stock packaging market vendors

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Toray Industries Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 97: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 102: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Exhibit 107: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 108: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 111: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 114: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Fres co System USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 118: Fres co System USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 119: Fres co System USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: Fres co System USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Mondi plc

Exhibit 121: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 124: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 126: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 131: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wipak Group

Exhibit 135: Wipak Group - Overview



Exhibit 136: Wipak Group - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Wipak Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Wipak Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

