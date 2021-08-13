Flexible Packaging for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Continues to Expand Market Share

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that flexible packaging will continue to expand its share of the frozen meat, poultry, and seafood (MPS) market due to the heightened popularity of pouches and the continued use of bags and wraps:

US demand for flexible MPS packaging is forecast to rise 4.1% annually through 2024, outpacing demand growth for rigid MPS packaging, the study finds.

Flexible packaging offers numerous advantages over rigid, including increased cost effectiveness, lighter weight, and improved protection of frozen foods.

Demand is further boosted by the rising use of individually portioned servings, which are often sold in flexible packaging.

However, rigid packaging is still expected to perform better in this market than in many other frozen food segments, supported by corrugated box sales, especially for products sold via warehouse club stores or to the foodservice industry.

Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging Market to Reach $2.6 Billion in 2024

Frozen meat, poultry, and seafood packaging demand is projected to grow 3.6% annually through 2024 to $2.6 billion, supported by:

the rising popularity of convenience-type items – such as frozen portion-control steaks, individual quick frozen chicken pieces, and fully cooked frozen products – which often utilize more packaging per unit

the promotion of frozen meat, poultry, and seafood as economical protein options that can be on hand for a quick meal when needed

momentum from consumers who increased their purchases of frozen food during the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales of frozen meat, poultry, and seafood showing especially strong gains in 2020

a switch to higher-value retail frozen food packaging that is targeted at catching consumer interest

Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging is now available from the Freedonia Group.

This study analyzes the market for frozen food packaging by application, product, and material. Historical (2009, 2014 and 2019) data and forecasts to 2024 are presented in current dollars.

Applications:

meat (e.g., beef and veal, pork, lamb) as well as meat products marketed as breakfast meats

poultry (chicken, turkey, and other products such as goose and duck)

seafood (all fish and shellfish)

Flexible products:

bags

wrap

pouches (flat, stand-up)

other flexible packaging (e.g., chubs, vacuum skin packaging, paper interleaving)

Rigid products:

boxes (e.g., folding cartons, corrugated boxes, gable top cartons)

trays

paperboard sleeves

other rigid packaging

Materials:

plastic

paper and paperboard

foil and other materials (e.g., molded pulp)

