Flexible Packaging Market in India: Top Vendor like Amcor Plc is Expected to Generate Revenue Worth USD 12.45 Billion

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and UFlex Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing investments in the food processing sector in India will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

The flexible packaging market in India is segmented as below:

End-user

Food And Beverage Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Personal Care Industry



Others

Material

Plastic



Paper



Aluminum

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flexible packaging market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and UFlex Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Flexible Packaging Market in India size

size Flexible Packaging Market in India trends

trends Flexible Packaging Market in India industry analysis

The growing investments in the food processing sector in India will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing prices of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the flexible packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible packaging market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the flexible packaging market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Garware Polyester Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Tetra Laval International SA

UFlex Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

