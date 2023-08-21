Flexible Packaging Market size for Food and Beverages to grow by USD 39.02 million from 2021 to 2026 | The rise in demand for pouch packaging solutions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible packaging market for the food and beverages market size to grow by USD 39.02 million. Also, the market is accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover the Metal & Glass Containers industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The flexible packaging market for food and beverages market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages

Company Landscape

The flexible packaging market for the food and beverages market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that help in protecting food and assuring it is at its most flavourful stage.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by material (flexible plastic, flexible paper, and flexible foil)

The flexible packaging market share growth for food and beverages by the flexible plastic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The coming years will witness market growth driven by the significant rise in demand for packaged food, frozen items, and beverages within this segment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key contributors to the market in the region. Increased urbanization and changing lifestyles lead to increased demand for beverages and convenience foods, which will facilitate the growth of the flexible packaging market in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rise in demand for pouch packaging solutions is a key factor driving market growth. Pouch packaging offers lightness, and excellent printability, and is ideal for single-serve applications. Spout pouches in the food and beverage sector can release up to 99.5% of their contents. This has driven the rise in demand for flexible pouches made from materials like polyethylene, aluminum foil, nylon, film foil, laminated, and metalized films. Furthermore, flexible pouches save about USD 0.50 per 250 grams of food compared to rigid packaging. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The evolution of advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing and recycling flexible packaging waste is a key trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Government regulations on the packaging are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

American Packaging Corp.

Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG

Berry Global Inc.

Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG

Bryce Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Glenroy Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Novolex Holdings LLC

Printpack Inc.

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

RPC Bramlage GmbH

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

Transcontinental Inc.

UFlex Ltd.

WestRock Co.

Wipak Group

