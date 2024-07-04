Flexible Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 51.6 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in demand for pouch packaging solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 51.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for pouch packaging solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards advanced recycling technologies for recycling flexible packaging waste. However, government regulations on packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Novolex, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group.

Flexible Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 51.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Novolex, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group

Market Driver

The flexible packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for lightweight, convenient, and economical packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry. Flexible packaging, which is primarily made up of plastics and aluminum foil, offers numerous benefits such as extended shelf life, reduced material usage, and improved product protection. However, the non-recyclable nature of plastic materials poses a challenge to the market's growth. To address this issue, key players in the flexible packaging industry and raw material suppliers are introducing eco-friendly plastic film solutions and implementing various recycling programs. For instance, MRFF (Materials Recovery for the Future), a collaborative platform of stakeholders including Amcor, Sealed Air, Procter and Gamble, APR, PepsiCo, FPA, and Target, among others, aims to provide effective and economical solutions for recycling and recovering plastic materials throughout the lifecycle of the plastic film. Additionally, initiatives like Waste & Resource Action Program (WRAP), Plastics Industry Recycling Action Plan (PIRAP), and Material Recovery Facility (MRF) are also contributing to the recycling efforts. Moreover, advanced recycling technologies such as plasma technology, which uses less energy than conventional recycling methods, are being adopted by companies like Alcoa, Tetra Pak, Klabin, and TSL Ambiental, to separate paper, aluminum, and plastic components used in packaging. The growing adoption of such technologies will foster the growth of the global flexible packaging market for food and beverages during the forecast period.

The flexible packaging market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of pouches, bags, sachets, and wraps. Raw materials like metal, plastic, and paper are key inputs. Brands are focusing on reducing carbon footprint, aligning with the Paris Agreement, and addressing hygiene awareness. Smart packaging, including formats and designs, is a trend, with inventory management, product tracking, and intelligent storage solutions gaining traction. Stand-up pouches, printing technology like flexography, and applications in personal care, healthcare, and food industries are major growth areas. Sustainable packaging, using bioplastics, films, and wraps, is essential for reducing carbon emissions and food wastage. The market's production volume is projected to reach millions of tonnes, with lightweight packaging solutions extending product shelf life and ensuring product protection in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Market Challenges

The food and beverage industry relies heavily on packaging to prevent contamination and food spoilage. However, the choice of packaging materials and their grades is crucial in this context. With increasing environmental concerns, regulations against non-biodegradable packaging materials like plastic have been imposed by various governments. For instance, the European Commission restricted the use of Bisphenol A in certain food-contact materials, setting specific migration limits. India also has regulations in place, such as the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, which specify standards for containers made from plastic and other materials used in contact with food. As governments worldwide ban plastic packaging, vendors are turning to alternative, eco-friendly solutions. This shift may pose challenges to the flexible packaging market's growth during the forecast period.

also has regulations in place, such as the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, which specify standards for containers made from plastic and other materials used in contact with food. As governments worldwide ban plastic packaging, vendors are turning to alternative, eco-friendly solutions. This shift may pose challenges to the flexible packaging market's growth during the forecast period. The flexible packaging market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Oceans and landfills are filled with plastic waste from packaging, threatening marine life and ecosystems. Kraft paper mills and e-commerce sectors drive demand for flexible packaging, but sustainability concerns persist. Baked goods, snack foods, and confectionery items require convenience and resealability, leading to increased use of films, blister packaging, and retort pouches. Gulf states' growing populations and health awareness trends boost demand for frozen bakery food and ready-to-eat packaged foods. Industrialization and busy lifestyles fuel the need for robust pharmaceutical packaging using laminated plastic, aluminum, and thermal sterilization. Coating and converting technologies offer solutions to address these challenges while catering to sectors like vegetables, meats, and processed food. Health-conscious consumers demand eco-friendly alternatives, making it crucial for companies to innovate and adapt to meet these evolving needs.

Segment Overview

This flexible packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Flexible plastic

1.2 Flexible paper

1.3 Flexible foil Product 2.1 Pouches

2.2 Bags

2.3 Films and wraps

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Flexible plastic- The flexible packaging market is experiencing steady growth due to its numerous benefits, including lightweight, cost-effective, and protective properties. This market caters to various industries, such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Key players in this industry focus on innovation and sustainability, offering eco-friendly solutions and advanced packaging technologies. The market's future looks promising with increasing demand for convenient and portable packaging options.

Research Analysis

Flexible packaging is a dynamic industry that offers various solutions in the form of pouches, bags, sachets, roll stocks, wraps, and films for diverse product categories, including food and beverage and personal care. These packaging types provide excellent product protection, ease of transportation, and convenience. Flexible metal packaging and rigid metal packaging also have their unique advantages. The use of flexible packaging contributes to reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption compared to traditional packaging methods. The personal care sector is a significant consumer of flexible packaging, particularly in the form of sachets. Bioplastic, a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, is gaining popularity in this market. Food shelf life and product wastage are crucial factors driving the demand for flexible packaging. Films and wraps help maintain the freshness of food and beverages, reducing wastage. Eco-friendly solutions, such as biodegradable and compostable packaging, are also gaining traction. Polyethylene is a commonly used material in flexible packaging due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. However, other materials like polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene are also used depending on the specific application requirements. Overall, the flexible packaging market continues to evolve, offering innovative and sustainable solutions for various industries.

Market Research Overview

Flexible packaging is a dynamic and innovative industry that offers various solutions in the form of pouches, bags, sachets, roll stocks, wraps, and more, for diverse sectors including personal care, food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics. The raw materials used in flexible packaging include metal, plastic, and paper, with assumptions about future trends leaning towards eco-friendly solutions and sustainable packaging. Brands are increasingly focusing on reducing their carbon footprint and adhering to the Paris Agreement by using lightweight packaging solutions and bioplastics. Hygiene awareness and smart packaging are key trends, with formats and designs incorporating inventory management, product tracking, and intelligent storage. The personal care sector, including healthcare products and cosmetic items, is a significant market for flexible packaging, with formats ranging from stand-up pouches to films and wraps. The production volume for flexible packaging is projected to reach millions of tonnes, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption. Flexible metal packaging and rigid metal packaging have their unique applications, with flexible metal packaging offering advantages in terms of product protection and ease of transportation. The food industry, including baked goods, snack foods, and beverages, is a major consumer of flexible packaging due to its convenience, resealability, and ability to extend product shelf life, thereby reducing food wastage. Eco-friendly solutions, such as natural colors and recycling, are becoming increasingly important considerations in the industry, with environmental concerns surrounding plastic contamination, marine life, and ecosystems driving the need for sustainable practices. Kraft paper mills and the e-commerce sector are also significant markets for flexible packaging.

