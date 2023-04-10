Flexible Packaging Market to be Worth $373.34 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible packaging market size is expected to reach USD 373.34 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. Growing consumer driven demand for packaged food and beverage products owing to its convenience and ease of consumption is expected to drive market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Plastics dominated the flexible packaging industry with share of 69.0% in 2022 owing to the property of the material for being modified by co-polymerization to match exact packaging requirements of various products along with easy availability and cost effectiveness.

The food and beverages application segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 55.0% in 2022 as this packaging solution offers easy transportation, convenient storage, and disposal for food and beverage products. Growing consumption of snacks like chips, sausages, and bread, coupled with the expanding food retail industry and new product launches in emerging markets, is expected to increase the demand for flexible packaging.

The bioplastic material segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Prevalence of stringent government regulations particularly in North America and Europe is expected to positively impact the demand for environment friendly material, thus positively impacting its demand in the flexible packaging market.

and is expected to positively impact the demand for environment friendly material, thus positively impacting its demand in the flexible packaging market. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is also expected to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to high growth in the application industries. In China and India , the food and beverage industry is expected to grow due to population growth, rising disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization, thus benefiting the sales for flexible packaging in the region.

accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is also expected to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to high growth in the application industries. In and , the food and beverage industry is expected to grow due to population growth, rising disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization, thus benefiting the sales for flexible packaging in the region. Key companies are increasingly offering custom packaging solutions to end-use companies; besides, key companies are increasingly focusing on the use of recycled materials as they offer complete sustainability. New product developments, with mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of production capacity are some of the strategies adopted by players.

Read 185-page full market research report for more Insights, "Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Bioplastic), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Flexible Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Flexible packaging products are lightweight, take less space in transportation, are cheaper to manufacture, and use less plastic, thus present more environmentally friendly profile than rigid products. Increasing emphasis on use of sustainable packaging products globally is expected to bolster the demand for flexible packaging products during the forecast period.

The global cosmetic and personal care industry is characterized by the growing awareness pertaining to health and wellness coupled with increasing demand for natural, chemical-free, and organic products. Thus, rising green consciousness are expected to drive the demand for organic and natural skincare products over the forecast period, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for flexible packaging solution such as plastic tubes and pouches.

Growing demand for cost effective shipping of commodities is expected to augment growth of flexible packaging products such as flexitanks over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in trade activities in countries of Asia Pacific is expected to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flexible packaging market report based on material, application, and region

Flexible Packaging Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Bioplastic

Flexible Packaging Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Flexible Packaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Flexible Packaging Market

Bemis Company, Inc

Mondi plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor Ltd.

Ukrplastic

Ampac Holding

Wipak Group

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Molded Pulp Packaging Market - The global molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for environment-friendly sustainable packaging by end-users, rising awareness toward waste management, and environmental concern on single-use plastic are attributed to be the key drivers of the market for molded pulp packaging.

The global molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for environment-friendly sustainable packaging by end-users, rising awareness toward waste management, and environmental concern on single-use plastic are attributed to be the key drivers of the market for molded pulp packaging. Food Packaging Market - The global food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 562.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing food delivery services globally and high demand for single-serve and portable food packs are expected to propel the industry growth over the next few years.

- The global food packaging market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing food delivery services globally and high demand for single-serve and portable food packs are expected to propel the industry growth over the next few years. Plastic Packaging Market - The global plastic packaging market size is expected to reach USD 492.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rapid growth of food and beverages, personal care, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with the rising penetration of organized and e-retail across the world, is expected to fuel growth in the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.