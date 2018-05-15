Flexible Packaging Market will earn a revenue of almost USD 25 billion by 2022

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Flexible Packaging



In flexible packaging, the packaging is made of flexible material, the shape of which can be changed as per requirement. Flexible packaging can be in the form of pouches, wraps, and flexible containers, for both, primary and secondary packaging applications.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653500



Technavio's analysts forecast the flexible packaging market in North America will earn a revenue of almost USD 25 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flexible packaging market in North America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



Technavio's report, Flexible Packaging Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Mondi

• Sealed Air



Market driver

• Rising demand for pouch packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Rising market consolidation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653500



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-packaging-market-will-earn-a-revenue-of-almost-usd-25-billion-by-2022-300648663.html