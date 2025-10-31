Flexible Packaging Market worth $369.6 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Flexible Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal), Packaging Type, Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Flexible Packaging market is estimated at USD 301.2 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 369.6 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



The demand for flexible packaging will grow alongside the rise in consumption of packaged food and beverages, e-commerce shipments, and the use of lightweight, sustainable, and cost-effective materials. Additionally, the expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industries, along with the development of recyclable and bio-based films, will contribute to this increase—especially as brand incentives strengthen to boost shelf appeal and sustainability.

The paper segment will experience the fastest growth, by material.

In terms of material, paper was the fastest-growing segment in the flexible packaging market in 2024. This growth was driven by a global focus on sustainability, national mandates restricting single-use plastics, and consumer preference for recyclable and compostable options. Paper flexible packaging benefited from innovations in barrier coatings, lamination, and printing to enhance moisture and oxygen resistance for food, beverages, and personal care products. Additionally, major brands adopted more paper-based solutions to boost environmental credibility and meet corporate sustainability goals, increasing adoption in both developed and emerging markets.

By packaging type, the pouches segment will account for the fastest growth.

In 2024, the pouches segment was the fastest-growing segment of the flexible packaging market, driven by increasing demand from the food, beverage, and personal care sectors for lightweight, space-efficient, and resealable flexible packaging formats. Pouches offer exceptional convenience, product protection, and extended shelf life, aligning well with on-the-go consumption trends. Advances in high-barrier films, recyclable laminates, and mono-material designs have improved design options and supported sustainability goals across many global brands. Pouches are easily adaptable for both dry and liquid products, supporting numerous packaged product applications in e-commerce and retail packaging worldwide.

Digital printing technology to be the fastest-growing segment.

Digital printing was the fastest-growing segment of the flexible packaging market by print technology. This market growth is mainly due to increasing demand for short-run, customized, and eye-catching packaging. The need for such packaging stems from brand differentiation and the expansion of e-commerce. Digital printing offers quicker turnaround times, less waste, and cost-effective production of variable designs that deliver exceptional value, especially for promotional and seasonal packaging. Improvements in print quality, color consistency, and compatibility with various substrates have resulted from advancements in both inkjet and electrophotographic technologies. Additionally, the faster setup times and environmentally friendly features, such as reduced ink and energy consumption, have helped drive the rapid adoption of digital printing in flexible packaging worldwide.

By application, the personal care & cosmetics segment will grow fastest.

In terms of application, the personal care and cosmetics segment was the fastest-growing in the flexible packaging market in 2024. Growth was driven by the rising global demand for premium, travel-friendly packaging that combines aesthetics, convenience, and product protection. The use of flexible pouches, sachets, and refill packs increased as brands adopted sustainable, lightweight, and recyclable materials to cut plastic use while also boosting shelf appeal. Demand was also fueled by growing consumer awareness of hygiene, skincare, and rapid product innovation, along with the expansion of e-commerce. Additionally, flexible packaging enables attractive designs and smaller pack sizes, aligning with the constantly evolving beauty and lifestyle trends.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region of the flexible packaging market.

The Asia Pacific region was the fastest growing in the flexible packaging market in 2024, driven by urbanization trends, rising middle-class populations, and increased consumption of packaged food, beverages, and personal care products. There was also significant manufacturing growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia, along with expanding coverage and penetration of e-commerce opportunities and investments in sustainable packaging technologies. The region's expansion was supported by government circular economy initiatives and the shift toward recyclable and bio-based materials. Additionally, the growth rate was further boosted by the increasing presence of global packaging converters and the ongoing surge in new capacities across the region.

Key players

The flexible packaging market includes major players such as Amcor plc (Switzerland), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland), Mondi (UK), TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (Japan), Sealed Air (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), and others. These companies adopt strategies like product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their positions in the flexible packaging market.

