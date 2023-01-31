Flexible pipes market size to increase by USD 151.11 million: North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. The market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 19.28 billion, however, growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.52% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027

By region, the global flexible pipes market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, South America, APAC, and Europe. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the E&P (exploration & production) activities of crude oil and gas resources is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The flexible pipes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

BRUGG GROUP AG: The company offers flexible pipes for oil and gas pipelines such as Secon X, Petrex CNT, Flexwell Safety pipes, and Flexwell LPG.

The company offers flexible pipes for oil and gas pipelines such as Secon X, Petrex CNT, Flexwell Safety pipes, and Flexwell LPG. CGH Belgium NV: The company offers LPG flex pipes, fp Flex pipes, RTP pipes, FOGS pipes, and Nupi PE pipes.

The company offers LPG flex pipes, fp Flex pipes, RTP pipes, FOGS pipes, and Nupi PE pipes. Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC: The company offers flexible pipes called Blackstrap 8400 Series yellow HDPE pipes for oil and gas industries.

The company offers flexible pipes called Blackstrap 8400 Series yellow HDPE pipes for oil and gas industries. Continental AG: The company offers flexible pipes named API 17K standard pipes with bonded production flexible lines.

The company offers flexible pipes named API standard pipes with bonded production flexible lines. FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc: The company offers flexible pipes for the oil and gas industry named FlexSteel pipe.

The company offers flexible pipes for the oil and gas industry named FlexSteel pipe. General Electric Co.

Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.

MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd.

NOV Inc.

NV Bekaert SA

Prysmian Spa

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Shandong Saigao Group Corp.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity, increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities, and increasing demand for engineering-grade flexible materials. However, the large-scale manufacturing of flexible pipes is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into offshore and onshore . The offshore segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , the Middle East and Africa , South America , APAC, and Europe . North America held the largest share of the market.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The high-pressure oil and gas separator market share is expected to increase by USD 142.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09%. The rise in unconventional oil and gas exploration and production activities is one of the key factors driving the global high-pressure oil and gas separator market growth.

Oilfield Services Market Growth By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: According to the research report, the oilfield services market will witness a growth of 2.92% at a CAGR of 4.36 which is expected to increase by USD 31.18 billion. One of the major factors driving the oilfield services market growth is the growth in global oil and natural gas demand.

What are the key data covered in this flexible pipes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flexible pipes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flexible pipes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flexible pipes market across North America , Middle East and Africa , South America , APAC, and Europe

, and , , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible pipes market vendors

Flexible Pipes Market For Oil And Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 151.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.65 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, APAC, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BRUGG GROUP AG, CGH Belgium NV, Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Continental AG, Davis Standard LLC, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd., NOV Inc., NV Bekaert SA, Prysmian Spa, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Shandong Saigao Group Corp., Shawcor Ltd., Shell plc, Strohm B.V., TechnipFMC plc, and Wienerberger AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

