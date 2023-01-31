Flexible pipes market size to increase by USD 151.11 million: North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

Jan 31, 2023, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. The market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 19.28 billion, however, growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.52% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional analysis
By region, the global flexible pipes market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, South America, APAC, and Europe. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the E&P (exploration & production) activities of crude oil and gas resources is driving the growth of the regional market.
Company profiles
The flexible pipes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- BRUGG GROUP AG: The company offers flexible pipes for oil and gas pipelines such as Secon X, Petrex CNT, Flexwell Safety pipes, and Flexwell LPG.
- CGH Belgium NV: The company offers LPG flex pipes, fp Flex pipes, RTP pipes, FOGS pipes, and Nupi PE pipes.
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC: The company offers flexible pipes called Blackstrap 8400 Series yellow HDPE pipes for oil and gas industries.
- Continental AG: The company offers flexible pipes named API 17K standard pipes with bonded production flexible lines.
- FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc: The company offers flexible pipes for the oil and gas industry named FlexSteel pipe.
- General Electric Co.
- Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.
- MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd.
- NOV Inc.
- NV Bekaert SA
- Prysmian Spa
- Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
- Shandong Saigao Group Corp.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity, increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities, and increasing demand for engineering-grade flexible materials. However, the large-scale manufacturing of flexible pipes is hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into offshore and onshore. The offshore segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, South America, APAC, and Europe. North America held the largest share of the market.
What are the key data covered in this flexible pipes market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flexible pipes market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the flexible pipes market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the flexible pipes market across North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, APAC, and Europe
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible pipes market vendors
|
Flexible Pipes Market For Oil And Gas Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
173
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 151.11 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, APAC, and Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BRUGG GROUP AG, CGH Belgium NV, Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Continental AG, Davis Standard LLC, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd., NOV Inc., NV Bekaert SA, Prysmian Spa, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Shandong Saigao Group Corp., Shawcor Ltd., Shell plc, Strohm B.V., TechnipFMC plc, and Wienerberger AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global flexible pipes market for oil and gas 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flexible pipes market for oil and gas 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 PA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on PA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on PA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on PA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on PA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 PVDF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on PVDF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on PVDF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on PVDF - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on PVDF - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BRUGG GROUP AG
- Exhibit 116: BRUGG GROUP AG - Overview
- Exhibit 117: BRUGG GROUP AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: BRUGG GROUP AG - Key offerings
- 12.4 CGH Belgium NV
- Exhibit 119: CGH Belgium NV - Overview
- Exhibit 120: CGH Belgium NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: CGH Belgium NV - Key offerings
- 12.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
- Exhibit 122: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 Continental AG
- Exhibit 126: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 12.7 FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 130: FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.9 MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 NOV Inc.
- Exhibit 141: NOV Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: NOV Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: NOV Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: NOV Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 NV Bekaert SA
- Exhibit 145: NV Bekaert SA - Overview
- Exhibit 146: NV Bekaert SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: NV Bekaert SA - Key news
- Exhibit 148: NV Bekaert SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: NV Bekaert SA - Segment focus
- 12.12 Prysmian Spa
- Exhibit 150: Prysmian Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Prysmian Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus
- 12.13 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
- Exhibit 154: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Shawcor Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: Shawcor Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Shawcor Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Shawcor Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Shawcor Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Strohm B.V.
- Exhibit 162: Strohm B.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Strohm B.V. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Strohm B.V. - Key offerings
- 12.16 TechnipFMC plc
- Exhibit 165: TechnipFMC plc - Overview
- Exhibit 166: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus
- 12.17 Wienerberger AG
- Exhibit 169: Wienerberger AG - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Wienerberger AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Wienerberger AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Wienerberger AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 178: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations
