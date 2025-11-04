Flexible Plan Investments launches FlexDirex, a first-to-market suite of single-stock ETF strategies in the U.S

Two new dynamically risk-managed ETF strategies designed to help financial advisers navigate high-volatility markets

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments Ltd. (FPI), a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions, today announced the launch of FlexDirex, an innovative suite of first-to-market single-stock ETF strategies in the U.S. The FlexDirex platform introduces two actively managed ETF strategies—Tech Plus and Focused Core—designed to provide financial advisers with tactical solutions for both high-growth and diversified portfolios.

The FlexDirex strategies use Direxion leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, which seek daily leveraged or inverse exposure to an underlying security. Direxion is a leading provider of tactical ETFs.

"FlexDirex represents a significant step forward in ETF innovation," said Jerry Wagner, president, founder, and chief investment officer of Flexible Plan Investments. "By combining our dynamic risk management with single-stock exposure, we are providing financial advisers with tools to help clients capitalize on market opportunities while managing risk in volatile environments."

"We value the long-term relationship with Flexible Plan Investments and its continued utilization of our leveraged and inverse ETF tools within its tactical strategies," said Ed Egilinsky, global head of sales with Direxion. "Our leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs have been very popular since their initial launch in 2022, and we are glad that FPI has decided to use our leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs exclusively within these two strategies."

Key features of the FlexDirex dynamic, risk-managed ETF strategies



Tech Plus is a high-conviction strategy that invests in fast-evolving single-stock ETFs within the technology sector. Designed to capture returns from both rising and falling high-volatility stocks, the strategy draws on FPI's 44 years of tactical expertise and its proprietary Targeted Volatility Analysis (TVA) tool. It balances equity exposure with short-term bond ETFs and dynamically adjusts risk during potential market declines. Tech Plus targets the volatility level of the Nasdaq 100 index. The strategy is designed for investors who are comfortable with higher volatility and seek the potential for aggressive growth.

Focused Core is a diversified, actively managed core strategy that targets a growth portfolio of single-stock ETFs across multiple sectors. It seeks to capture returns from both upward and downward movements in core holdings through systematic, tactical adjustments using the TVA tool. The strategy is designed to manage risk relative to S&P 500 volatility and dynamically adjusts equity exposure during periods of broader market weakness. Focused Core is designed for investors seeking steady growth with lower volatility.

Why choose FlexDirex?

At launch, FlexDirex is the only suite of actively managed single-stock ETF separately managed account (SMA) strategies available in the U.S. Select momentum-based portfolio: The strategies draw from Direxion's universe of more than 40 single-stock ETFs, representing some of America's most exciting companies.

The strategies draw from Direxion's universe of more than 40 single-stock ETFs, representing some of America's most exciting companies. Tactical ETF expertise: FPI has decades of quantitative management experience and has incorporated ETFs into its dynamic, risk-managed strategies since 2004.

FPI has decades of quantitative management experience and has incorporated ETFs into its dynamic, risk-managed strategies since 2004. Targeted volatility management: Each strategy is designed to align with the volatility of either the Nasdaq 100 or the S&P 500.

Each strategy is designed to align with the volatility of either the Nasdaq 100 or the S&P 500. Adviser-focused strategies: The strategies are designed to help advisers differentiate their client portfolios from the competition.

FlexDirex enables financial advisers to leverage tactical risk-management tools and targeted single-stock exposures, providing flexibility in both bullish and bearish market conditions.

For more information on FlexDirex ETF strategies and to explore each strategy's risks and rewards in detail, visit https://www.flexibleplan.com/our-solutions/flexdirex-single-stock-etf-strategies.

About Flexible Plan Investments

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments Ltd. (FPI) invests over $1.3 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of Sept. 30, 2025). FPI is dedicated to preserving and growing wealth through dynamic risk management. FPI is a turnkey asset management program (TAMP), which means advisers can access and combine many risk-managed strategies within a single account. FPI's fee-based separately managed accounts can provide diversified portfolios of actively managed strategies within equity, debt and alternative asset classes on an array of different platforms. FPI also offers an OnTarget Investing tool to help set realistic, custom benchmarks for clients and regularly measure progress. For more information, visit flexibleplan.com.

About Direxion

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $57.4 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025.

