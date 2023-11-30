FLEXIBLE PLAN LAUNCHES THE QUANTIFIED GLOBAL FUND

The Quantified Family of Funds employs dynamic asset allocation

designed to manage market risk

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (FPI), a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions with over $1.5 billion in assets under management (6/30/23), announced that it will act as sub-advisor of the Quantified Global Fund (QGBLX) launched by Advisors Preferred. The Quantified Family of Funds is a series of actively managed funds that employ tactical asset-allocation strategies to adjust to market environments.

"The launch of the Quantified Global Fund reflects the increasing demand we see for risk-managed strategies both domestically and internationally. As a whole, international markets have lagged U.S. markets over the last decade. This may be due to change. In order to provide additional diversification opportunities for our multi-strategy SMA [separately managed accounts] solutions, we believe it is prudent to have a fund available that applies our dynamic risk managed strategies in the global arena," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of FPI and one of the portfolio managers for the 13 Quantified Funds.

Additionally, several of the Quantified Funds strategies have demonstrated exceptional performance this year. For example, the Quantified Pattern Recognition Fund (QSPMX) currently earned a 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™ (rated against 1,298 Large Blend funds as of October 31, 2023) as did the Quantified Common Ground Fund (QCGDX) (rated against 385 Mid-Cap Blend funds as of October 31, 2023). Additionally, the Quantified STF Fund (QSTFX) earned a 4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™ as of October 31, 2023 (rated against 241 Tactical Allocation funds).*

Flexible Plan is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages mutual funds. Advisors Preferred, through its affiliated distributor, Ceros Financial, distributes these funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

"Increasingly investors are looking for dynamic strategies to assist in countering ongoing market volatility and achieve portfolio diversification. We are proud and excited to work with Flexible Plan Investments in bringing these solutions to market," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Quantified Funds, visit www.quantifiedfunds.com, www.flexibleplan.com, or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $1.5 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of June 30, 2023). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan, a turnkey asset management program provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) empowers investment advisory firms to launch mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm collaborates with investment management firms to build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, by providing a turn-key solution as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' sub-advisers.

*Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Quantified and Gold Bullion Strategy Funds are detailed here: www.quantifiedfunds.com/fund-documents and www.goldbullionstrategyfund.com/index.php/investor-materials. The Funds' prospectuses have additional details regarding the risks and should be read carefully.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

