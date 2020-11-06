Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type, Material, Application, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.



The global flexible plastic packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective packaging for pharmaceutical industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the flexible plastic packaging market over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, pouches segment to lead the flexible plastic packaging market by 2025.



The pouches segment is expected to lead the global flexible plastic packaging market by 2025. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the demand for pouches can be attributed to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. The growth of the pouches segment will be supported by the increase in demand from the manufacturers in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with growing e-commerce sector during the forecast period.



In terms of both value and volume, cosmetic & personal care is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for flexible plastic packaging.



Cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible plastic packaging market. The demand for flexible plastic packaging in the cosmetics & personal care industry, is expected to remain robust as many companies have shifted from rigid to flexible plastic packaging over the last few years as it is cost-effective and requires minimal raw materials compared to rigid packaging. The growing popularity of male grooming products, which use this type of packaging, also drives this market, globally. Stringent regulations and environmental concerns are compelling packaging manufacturers to use eco-friendly options for packaging. Hence, high demand is expected for flexible plastic packaging in the cosmetics & personal care segment during the projected period.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific flexible plastic packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the flexible plastic packaging products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising demand for processed food, particularly in China and India, is expected to fuel the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market in the region. An increase in the usage of flexible packaging for snacks, grains, and fresh produce, has resulted in high demand for flexible plastic packaging in the food segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Relatively High Demand for Flexible Plastic Packaging

4.2 APAC: Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Type

4.4 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application

4.5 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf-Life

5.2.1.2 Downsizing Packaging Material Usage

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries and Increasing E-Commerce Sales

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.2.2 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Sustainable and New Flexible Plastics Packaging Solutions

5.2.3.2 Better Substitute for Traditional Packaging Materials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recyclability of Plastics



6 YC, YCCShift



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Value Chain Analysis

7.2.1 Prominent Companies

7.2.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



8 Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Packaging Material Supply

8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Packaging End-Use Industry

8.1.3 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19

8.1.4 New Opportunities Amid COVID-19



9 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pouches

9.2.1 Stand-Up Pouches

9.2.2 Flat Pouches

9.3 Rollstocks

9.4 Bags

9.5 Wraps

9.6 Others



10 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Plastic

10.2.1 Polypropylene

10.2.1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

10.2.1.2 Cast Polypropylene

10.2.2 Polyethylene

10.2.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene

10.2.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene

10.2.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride

10.2.4 Biaxiallyoriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

10.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

10.2.6 Polyamide

10.2.7 Polystyrene

10.2.8 Bioplastics

10.3 Aluminum Foil

10.4 Others



11 Flexible Plastic Packaging, by Printing Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Flexography

11.3 Rotogravure

11.4 Digital Printing

11.5 Other Printing Technologies



12 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Food

12.3 Beverage

12.4 Pharma & Healthcare

12.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

12.6 Other Applications



13 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 APAC

13.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea

13.6 South America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Star

14.3.2 Emerging Leaders

14.3.3 Pervasive

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 Acquisition

14.4.2 Expansion & Investment

14.4.3 New Product Launch

14.4.4 Agreement & Partnership



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Berry Global Inc.

15.2 Amcor

15.3 Mondi

15.4 Constantia Flexibles

15.5 Sonoco

15.6 Sealed Air Corporation

15.7 Huhtamaki

15.8 Coveris

15.9 Clondalkin Group

15.10 Transcontinental Inc.

15.11 Additional Companies

15.11.1 Novolex - Carlyle Group

15.11.2 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg

15.11.3 Uflex Limited

15.11.4 Proampac

15.11.5 Aluflexpack Ag

15.11.6 PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

15.11.7 C-P Flexible Packaging

15.11.8 Swiss Pac

15.11.9 Printpack, Inc.

15.11.10 Wihuri Oyj

15.11.11 Sigma Plastics Group

15.11.12 American Packaging Corporation

15.11.13 OM Printing & Flexible Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

15.11.14 Glenroy, Inc.

15.11.15 Cosmo Films Limited

15.11.16 Ultimate Packaging



16 Appendix

