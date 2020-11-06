Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type, Material, Application, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.
The global flexible plastic packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective packaging for pharmaceutical industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the flexible plastic packaging market over the next few years.
In terms of both value and volume, pouches segment to lead the flexible plastic packaging market by 2025.
The pouches segment is expected to lead the global flexible plastic packaging market by 2025. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the demand for pouches can be attributed to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. The growth of the pouches segment will be supported by the increase in demand from the manufacturers in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with growing e-commerce sector during the forecast period.
In terms of both value and volume, cosmetic & personal care is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for flexible plastic packaging.
Cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible plastic packaging market. The demand for flexible plastic packaging in the cosmetics & personal care industry, is expected to remain robust as many companies have shifted from rigid to flexible plastic packaging over the last few years as it is cost-effective and requires minimal raw materials compared to rigid packaging. The growing popularity of male grooming products, which use this type of packaging, also drives this market, globally. Stringent regulations and environmental concerns are compelling packaging manufacturers to use eco-friendly options for packaging. Hence, high demand is expected for flexible plastic packaging in the cosmetics & personal care segment during the projected period.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific flexible plastic packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the flexible plastic packaging products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising demand for processed food, particularly in China and India, is expected to fuel the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market in the region. An increase in the usage of flexible packaging for snacks, grains, and fresh produce, has resulted in high demand for flexible plastic packaging in the food segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Relatively High Demand for Flexible Plastic Packaging
4.2 APAC: Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Type
4.4 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application
4.5 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf-Life
5.2.1.2 Downsizing Packaging Material Usage
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries and Increasing E-Commerce Sales
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations
5.2.2.2 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Sustainable and New Flexible Plastics Packaging Solutions
5.2.3.2 Better Substitute for Traditional Packaging Materials
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Recyclability of Plastics
6 YC, YCCShift
7 Industry Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Prominent Companies
7.2.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
8 Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Plastic Packaging Market
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Packaging Material Supply
8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Packaging End-Use Industry
8.1.3 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19
8.1.4 New Opportunities Amid COVID-19
9 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pouches
9.2.1 Stand-Up Pouches
9.2.2 Flat Pouches
9.3 Rollstocks
9.4 Bags
9.5 Wraps
9.6 Others
10 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Plastic
10.2.1 Polypropylene
10.2.1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
10.2.1.2 Cast Polypropylene
10.2.2 Polyethylene
10.2.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene
10.2.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene
10.2.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride
10.2.4 Biaxiallyoriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
10.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
10.2.6 Polyamide
10.2.7 Polystyrene
10.2.8 Bioplastics
10.3 Aluminum Foil
10.4 Others
11 Flexible Plastic Packaging, by Printing Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Flexography
11.3 Rotogravure
11.4 Digital Printing
11.5 Other Printing Technologies
12 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Food
12.3 Beverage
12.4 Pharma & Healthcare
12.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics
12.6 Other Applications
13 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 APAC
13.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea
13.6 South America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Star
14.3.2 Emerging Leaders
14.3.3 Pervasive
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14.4 Competitive Scenario
14.4.1 Acquisition
14.4.2 Expansion & Investment
14.4.3 New Product Launch
14.4.4 Agreement & Partnership
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Berry Global Inc.
15.2 Amcor
15.3 Mondi
15.4 Constantia Flexibles
15.5 Sonoco
15.6 Sealed Air Corporation
15.7 Huhtamaki
15.8 Coveris
15.9 Clondalkin Group
15.10 Transcontinental Inc.
15.11 Additional Companies
15.11.1 Novolex - Carlyle Group
15.11.2 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg
15.11.3 Uflex Limited
15.11.4 Proampac
15.11.5 Aluflexpack Ag
15.11.6 PPC Flexible Packaging LLC
15.11.7 C-P Flexible Packaging
15.11.8 Swiss Pac
15.11.9 Printpack, Inc.
15.11.10 Wihuri Oyj
15.11.11 Sigma Plastics Group
15.11.12 American Packaging Corporation
15.11.13 OM Printing & Flexible Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
15.11.14 Glenroy, Inc.
15.11.15 Cosmo Films Limited
15.11.16 Ultimate Packaging
16 Appendix
