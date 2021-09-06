Flexible Plastic Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers | Technavio Predicts $ 40.13 Bn Growth during 2021-2025
Sep 06, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flexible plastic packaging market to grow by $ 40.13 bn at almost 5% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The flexible plastic packaging market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products.
The flexible plastic packaging market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible plastic packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexible plastic packaging market covers the following areas:
Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Sizing
Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Forecast
Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV
- Coveris Management GmbH
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mondi Group
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- UFlex Ltd.
Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global flexible intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe - Rigid bulk packaging market in Europe is segmented by product (drums, pails, and others) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pouches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
