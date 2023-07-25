Flexible Plastic Packaging Market size to grow by USD 43.64 billion from 2022 to 2027|The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible plastic packaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 43.64 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.75%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amcor Plc, AR Packaging Group AB, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crownpack Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., FlexPak Services LLC, and Richdale Plastics.

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging that is useful in applications related to personal care, healthcare, home care, pet care, and beverages. Through the flexible segment, the company provides development and supply of flexible packaging globally.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by product (Pouches, Bags, Films and wraps, and Others), end-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the pouches segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pouches are extensively utilized for packaging various products such as dry foods, candies, confectioneries, agricultural products, and liquids. They come in different types, including stand-up pouches, flat pouches, side-sealed pouches, center-sealed pouches, side-gusseted pouches, vacuum pouches, spout pouches, and others. For instance, Bemis Manufacturing Co. (Bemis) provides SmartTack EZ Peel Reseal packaging, which enhances shelf life and preserves product freshness. Vendors are focused on introducing innovative pouches to meet the growing demand. For example, in 2021, Amcor Plc developed a recyclable flexible retort pouch. These advancements offer more choices to end users and are expected to drive the utilization of pouches in the global flexible plastic packaging market during the forecast period.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Market Dynamic

Key Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Driver

The major factor notably driving the market growth is the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products. The increase in product shelf life contributes to reducing product wastage and facilitates the safe transportation and export of perishable goods like food, beverages, and medicines. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is utilized in flexible plastic packaging to extend the shelf life of products. Some vendors are focusing on introducing new products that offer extended shelf life. Resealable flexible plastic packaging has emerged to meet the demand for the longer shelf life of food items, allowing consumers to securely seal the package for future use. The availability of such products with additional features is expected to drive the demand for flexible plastic packaging during the forecast period.

Significant Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Trends

The emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The increasing demand for recyclable flexible plastic packaging is driven by the growing need for sustainable packaging and the reduction in plastic usage due to environmental concerns. End-users are actively implementing initiatives to promote the use of recyclable packaging. Vendors are responding to this demand by focusing on the development of recyclable flexible plastic packaging solutions. In line with the European Strategy for Plastics, there is a target for all plastic packaging in the EU to be recyclable or reusable by 2030. Many businesses are aiming to achieve this goal even earlier, by 2025. For example, Coveris Management GmbH assisted C&D Foods in transitioning to sustainable mono-material bags in February 2021. The introduction of new recyclable flexible plastic packaging products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Challenge

The high cost involved in manufacturing flexible plastic packaging may hinder market growth. The rising cost of raw materials is a major factor contributing to the high manufacturing cost of flexible plastic packaging. Plastics like PE, PP, and others are the primary raw materials used in production. The prices of these plastics have witnessed an increase, with PP prices in Asia rising by approximately 6.2% in the first quarter of 2022. This upward trend in raw material prices is expected to affect vendors' profit margins as it leads to higher production costs for flexible plastic packaging. Consequently, vendors often pass on these costs to end-users by raising the prices of their products. Additionally, the prices of printing inks and coatings have also seen an increase due to higher prices of oil, solvents, and key monomers for PU resins. The tight supply of titanium dioxide white pigment has further contributed to the price increase of printing inks. These factors may negatively impact the demand for flexible plastic packaging, potentially hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Flexible Plastic Packaging Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the flexible plastic packaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the flexible plastic packaging market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible plastic packaging market vendors

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 43.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AR Packaging Group AB, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crownpack Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., FlexPak Services LLC, and Richdale Plastics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

