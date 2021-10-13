Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size to Increase by USD 40.13 Bn | APAC to Occupy 45% Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products and shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the high cost involved in manufacturing flexible plastic packaging might limit the market growth.

The flexible plastic packaging market report is segmented by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for flexible plastic packaging in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their Offerings

Amcor Plc : The company offers flexible packaging which is innovative, attractive, and more sustainable packaging that helps brands stand out and better protects the planets.

: The company offers flexible packaging which is innovative, attractive, and more sustainable packaging that helps brands stand out and better protects the planets. Berry Global Group Inc. : The company offers flexible packaging for supermarket films, shrink films and stretch films.

: The company offers flexible packaging for supermarket films, shrink films and stretch films. CCL Industries Inc.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

