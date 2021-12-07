Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market to grow by USD 1.64 bn | Rising Adoption of Smartphones to Drive Growth | Technavio

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Driver

The rising adoption of smartphones is one of the key factors driving the growth of the flexible printed circuit board market. The adoption of smartphones is rising globally owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones and increased penetration of the Internet globally. Developing countries such as India and China are emerging markets for smartphones as a result of increased disposable incomes and high population.

Are you looking for customized information related to drivers impacting this market? Speak to Our Analyst

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Segmentation Analysis

The flexible printed circuit board market has been segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By end-user, the consumer electronics segment will dominate the flexible printed circuit board market during the forecast period. Consumer electronics require compact, multi-functional, flexible, and low-cost PCBs. Flexible PCBs offer space savings, reliability, low mass, and high ductility.

By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 89% during the forecast period, with China, Taiwan, and Japan being the key countries. The high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers, such as display device manufacturers and OLED panel manufacturers, will drive the flexible printed circuit board market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

To know more about the contribution of each segment of the flexible printed circuit board market, View Our Free Sample

Related Reports:

Printed Circuit Board Market: The printed circuit board market has been segmented by product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The printed circuit board market has been segmented by product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Solid State Drive (SSD) Market: The solid state drive (SSD) market has been segmented by type (TLC, MLC, and SLC) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 89% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, South America, Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AT and S Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, Cicor Technologies Ltd., Eltek Ltd., RAYMING TECHNOLOGY, Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co.,Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio