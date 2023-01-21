Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $41.34 Billion by 2030 at a 10.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

Rising demand of Miniaturized Electronic Products is expected to spur the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market

The global flexible printed circuit boards market was valued at US$ 22.19 Bn in the year 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 41.34 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The shift in consumer preference for miniaturized and pocket equipment has significantly flourished the demand for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs).

The technology offers about 70% of the total cost reduction in electrical interconnection and reduces nearly 75% of the wiring and cable applications. In addition, its multiple advantages such as high thermal stress capability, high electrical conductivity, flexibility, and high durability make it vulnerable for various applications. It has proliferating demand in automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and several other sectors.

The healthcare sector is poised to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing demand for miniaturized electronics in medical sector are some of the key factors responsible for the rapid segment growth. However, consumer electronics dominated the global flexible printed circuit boards market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Asia is the largest contributor to the significant growth of the consumer electronics segment. Other than this, the automotive sector seeks remarkable growth in the adoption of flexible PCBs for emerging electronic control systems and interior lighting circuits.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the majority of the revenue share of around 35% in the global flexible printed circuit boards market. The region is also poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Smartphones, automobiles, and upcoming smart technologies have acquired the Asian market completely. In addition, the largest consumer base for such breakthrough technologies and low labor costs have made the region to be most opportunistic. Thus, several players have expanded their regional bases in the Asia Pacific. For instance, in June 2021, Holitech Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese component supplier of Xiaomi has extended its production capacity in India. The new plant will manufacture various electronic products including flexible PCBs.

On the other hand, North America and Europe are also major contributors to the global flexible PCB market. The United States was the second-largest Flexible PCB manufacturing hub after Japan. In addition, prolonged growth in automotive, healthcare, and other various sectors in the U.S. and Europe has significantly driven the growth of flexible circuits in the regions.

Market Segmentation

Industry Verticals

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Type

Single Sided FPCB

Double Sided FPCB

Multi-layer FPCB

Rigid-flex FPCB

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market?

Which is the largest regional market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market: By Industry Verticals, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

NOK Corporation (Nippon Mektron Ltd.)

Flexcom Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (SEI)

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc.

3M Company

Company FLEXium Interconnect Inc.

Career Technology

Interflex Co. Ltd.

ICHIA Technologies Inc.

