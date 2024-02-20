Flexible Solar Cell Growth Opportunities: Enabling the Next Generation of Agrivoltaics and Precision Farming Practices

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

The "Flexible Solar Cell Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Net zero goals requires decarbonization in every aspect of human life, and renewable energy production is essential. Flexible solar cells are a compelling proposition because of their wide variety of existing and novel application areas. In contrast to conventional, fixed-format solar panels often crafted from crystalline silicon, flexible solar cells can be bent, curved, and otherwise adapted to diverse surface geometries. Flexible solar cells are also much more lightweight, which enhances their utility in small-scale applications.

The combination of these features provides new possibilities for integrating solar power into consumer electronics and wearables, fabrics, building integrated photovoltaics, outdoor and military equipment, and space-based applications.

This research study emphasizes the contemporary and emerging solar cell technologies that are revolutionizing the solar industry. Topics include the technology landscape that includes the categorization of contemporary and emerging flexible solar cell technologies, an analysis of typical substrate materials utilized in their fabrication, and a comparison of technologies based on parameters including power conversion efficiency, technology maturity, band gap range, and cost.

Various application areas for flexible solar cells are highlighted. A patent analysis, a look at the innovation landscape that highlights key commercial players in the domain, and a growth opportunity analysis that sheds light on the key enablers for adoption are included.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Emergence of Self-Powered Consumer Electronics
  • Greenfield Opportunity for Material Fabricators to Provide Enhanced Encapsulation Solutions
  • Enabling the Next Generation of Agrivoltaics and Precision Farming Practices

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis - Flexible Solar Cells Essential for Increasing Solar Energy Penetration in Day-to-Day Life
  • Segmentation - Emerging Technologies Overcome the Challenges That Contemporary Flexible Solar Cells Face
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Technology Snapshot

  • Flexible Solar Cells - Impetus on Clean Energy Fueling Growth
  • Flexible Solar Cells - Working Mechanism
  • Contemporary Flexible Solar Cells - Facilitating Utilization of Solar Power in Broad Range of Applications
  • Contemporary Flexible Solar Cells - Environmentally Hazardous Materials Used in Fabrication Hamper their Widescale Usage
  • Emerging Flexible Solar Cells Technologies - Providing a More Sustainable and High-Performance Solution
  • Types of Substrates Used in Fabrication of Flexible Solar Cells
  • Flexible Solar Cells Facilitating a Wide Range of Applications
  • Emerging Flexible Solar Cells Are Yet to Achieve PCE as High as Contemporary Ones
  • Comparative Analysis of Flexible Solar Cells

Innovation Ecosystem

  • Academia and Commercial Players at the Forefront of Research Activities in Flexible Solar Cells
  • ASCA, France - Providing Flexible OSCs for a Multitude of Applications
  • Exeger, Sweden - Innovating in Cutting-Edge DSSC Technology
  • Other Key Players in the Flexible Solar Cell Domain
  • China Dominates the Flexible Solar Cells Patent Landscape
  • Key Funding from Flexible Solar Cells Stakeholders

Company Coverage

  • ASCA
  • Exeger

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umzqe6

